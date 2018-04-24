Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring challenges guests to ‘see flooring differently’ at HD Expo

April 24, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring invites hospitality designers, managers and hotel owners to see flooring differently May 2-4 at the company’s booth at HD Expo in Las Vegas.

From the company’s original visuals to designability to ordering, Karndean Designflooring’s unique approach to luxury vinyl will change the way you design and specify hospitality flooring.

Among the company’s 24 new Spring 2018 designs is Grey Riven Slate, which appears on the booth floor directly below a 300-pound piece of slate that inspired the design. Other new designs include American black walnuts, shuttered concrete, European oaks and pines, and Australian spotted gum.

Each of the company’s three award-winning, waterproof formats—gluedown, loose lay and rigid core—allows designers to design flooring differently. By blending multiple products into one design, incorporating wayfinding and zoning, and the use of design components and inlays within the six gluedown ranges, designers can create a floor that both aesthetically enhances spaces and adds functionality. Guests will see the impact of Designflooring throughout the booth, from a grouted wood design to intricate blends, to a vignette of a hotel lobby seating area designed by Katelyn Von Tickner of sérendipité design studio.

Karndean LooseLay’s multi-directional designs can be installed quickly and easily in any space with minimal adhesive and minimal disruption to guests and patrons. In addition, Karndean LooseLay allows for an easy transition to carpet tile, its planks and tiles may be individually replaced, and it reduces noise transfer by 13 dB.

The company’s Korlok rigid core continues the Karndean Designflooring tradition of excellence in design and performance. While typical rigid core floors contain wood fillers or composites, Korlok’s waterproof, proprietary K-Core is composed of 100% PVC to ensure a stronger, more stable core for installation over most existing hard floors without exposing subfloor imperfections. Korlok’s pre-attached acoustic foam backing not only reduces sound transmission by 22dB, but retains its shape after being compressed, does not pool water or encourage the growth of mold, mildew or bacteria.

Introduced in 2017, Korlok Select features the company’s HoldFast 5G locking mechanism, guaranteed to keep planks together at the end seams by its 15-year HoldFast Commercial Warranty, in a 56” x 9” extra-long plank and 20mil wear layer.

An extension of the award-winning Korlok Select range, Korlok Reserve is the newest rigid core collection from Karndean Designflooring. From the classic, yet rustic design of Vintage Oregon Oak sourced from the Pacific Northwest, to the sleek, matte grays of Tavern Oiled Oak, this collection of woods is an eclectic mix of rustic, limed and oiled visuals. Korlok Reserve is available in 48” x 7” planks with a 2G locking mechanism and 20mil wear layer.

In addition to seeing and designing flooring differently, partners will see the positive impact of purchasing flooring differently, including stellar personalized service, quick order turnaround and low claims rates.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsHD ExpoKarndean DesignflooringKorlok rigid coreLas Vegas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Dal-Tile conducts ‘energy treasure hunts’

Dallas—Dal-Tile Corporation has taken action to reduce the amount of energy used by its production facilities to make a positive impact not only in the towns where its factories are

Read More

Emser Tile takes bold texture, subtle color variations to HD Expo

Los Angeles—Exploring the latest materials and aesthetics with which to create custom spaces, Emser Tile introduces a versatile product portfolio designed to energize environments at HD Expo 2018 in Las

Read More

Crossville’s Physics collection offers sophisticated update on classic colors

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville Inc. has launched Physics, a new porcelain tile collection offering a fresh, sophisticated interpretation of a classic visual by incorporating micro-particles for a subtle mingle effect. This domestically-produced

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.