Galleher expands presence in Texas

Houston, Texas—Galleher, LLC said it is significantly expanding its presence in Texas to support its acquisition of Trinity Hardwood Distributors in September 2021. Trinity has opened two new locations in Houston to not only better serve Trinity’s growing customer base in Texas, but to set the stage for significant expansion across the US for Trinity and Galleher customers. Trinity said it will open a traditional branch and showroom in North Houston’s Spring, Texas area and a 100,000 ft. warehouse facility in central Houston. Both these locations will be geared to provide expanded service in Texas, plus become a critical distribution center for customers across the country, according to the company.

“In the short time since we acquired Trinity, they have demonstrated time and time again, why they are the top flooring distributor in Texas,” said Ted Kozikowski, CEO of Galleher. “It is important for Galleher to continue to support the Trinity team and provide the resources necessary for them to continue to grow and service customers.”

According to Jon Roy Reid, president and founder of Trinity Hardwood, Houston is a critical market for Trinity and by expanding its presence, the company will be able to meet the expanding flooring needs of its growing customer base. “Our partnership with Galleher has been extremely beneficial for Galleher customers and vice versa. We’re excited to have our new warehouse in Houston serve as the linchpin for Galleher expansion eastward.”

Trinity’s new full-service branch in Spring, Texas will include warehouse space, offices, a showroom and will-call area. The branch will be a one-stop shop for all commercial and residential flooring needs offering Galleher’s proprietary hardwood brands Monarch Plank and Reward Flooring, as well as key flooring and installation brands like Boen, Bona, Bostick, DuraSeal, Franklin (Titebond) and Norton, according to the company.

The new 100,000-foot warehouse in central Houston will become the major distribution hub for Galleher and Trinity customers across the south, Midwest and eastern regions, according to the company. The warehouse will include unfinished and prefinished hardwood, sundries, a 4,000 ft. design center and an equipment repair shop.

In addition to these two new locations in Houston, Trinity branch locations in Texas include Dallas, Austin and Haltom City.

Trinity said it will be hosting open house celebrations in Houston for both locations for all current and potential customers.