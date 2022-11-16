Tile of Spain kicks off 2023 ‘Passport to Creativity’ tour

By FCNews Staff
Passport to Creativity tourMiami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), is now accepting entries for the 2023 edition of the “Passport to Creativity” tour.

Now in its 11th year, “Passport to Creativity” celebrates the profound history of Spanish ceramics by inviting a select group of architects and interior designers on a journey through Spain. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the origins of ceramics, how they are made and the technical and aesthetic benefits of the different genres of tile.

This year’s tour will take place in late February 2023, with exact dates to be announced. Attendees will begin the week traversing the exhibition floor of Cevisama, the International Tile and Bath Furnishing Show in Valencia, Spain. Following the show, participants will tour ceramic manufacturing facilities, explore historical sites and experience a taste of Spanish culture, all while earning CEU credits.

“Passport to Creativity offers architects and designers the opportunity to master the nuances of Spanish ceramic tile from manufacturers and tile specialists first-hand,” states Rocamador Rubio, at Tile of Spain in the United States. “Our guests will embark on an educational journey that begins with the history of ceramics and concludes with a deeper understanding of the aesthetic, technical and functional benefits of Spanish tile. This knowledge can then be used to enhance and evolve their designs to meet the ever-changing needs of exterior and interior projects.”

If you are an architect or designer interested in attending this year’s trip or would like additional information, Tile of Spain invites you to fill out the “Passport to Creativity” interest form, here.

Learn more about past editions of the “Passport to Creativity” tour here.

