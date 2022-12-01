Cali updates BCXL collection

By FCNews Staff
BCXL CollectionSan Diego—In response to customer demand and shifting color trends, Cali is adding three new styles to its popular Cali Vinyl Builder’s Choice XL (BCXL) collection. The omni-channel building products company launched BCXL two years ago to offer a longer, broader rigid core vinyl plank with commercial-grade durability. The BCXL collection is ideal for professional orders with a competitive price point appropriate for large-scale installations, according to the company.

Cali said BCXL and its predecessor, Builder’s Choice, are designed to be offered side by side, giving both the pro and the end-user two high-value products that offer different colors, visuals, lengths and widths. 

According to the company, the new BCXL colors include: 

  • Natural Elm 
    • A light wood grain bringing the character of sandy barn wood.
  • High Tide Elm
    • Intricate wood texture and color inspired by weathered driftwood.
  • Island Acacia
    • Warm caramel tones melting in a smooth, tropical wood grain.
