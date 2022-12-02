Happy Feet, Welspun partner on charitable product offering

Dalton—Happy Feet International is expanding its offerings to include new products from Welspun Flooring where a portion of every Welspun sale will go toward the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). The program was founded in 2019 primarily to address the shortage of installation craftsmen and the continued decline of qualified installers relevant to the demand for professionally installed flooring.

“Even with the heightened awareness in recent years of trade careers and their importance to our economy, flooring seems to still have limited awareness,” said Jim Aaron, executive director, FCEF.

The FCEF currently offers scholarships to make training affordable. It is also working to ensure flooring craftsman education is available in technical schools and other facilities across the nation.

Happy Feet International is a family-owned business that offers luxury vinyl plank for today’s interiors, and is constantly adding and updating new product styles, colors and vinyl construction. “It’s important to us that the high level of skill that goes into crafting Happy Feet flooring is met by highly trained installers,” said Casey Johnson, CEO, Happy Feet International. “We’re happy to partner with Welspun to support the FCEF and increase training opportunities. When we elevate our craft, our whole industry succeeds.”

Amol Naravane, vice president, Welspun Flooring, added, “It is extremely important to us to support the industry and ensure that we have the craftsman needed to install our products professionally.”

Through this program, Happy Feet is also helping spread awareness about opportunities for profitable and sustainable trade careers. Flooring craftsmen are highly skilled and essential to the flooring industry. Anyone interested in a career as a flooring craftsman can visit flooryourfuture.com to explore careers, discover training opportunities and apply for FCEF training scholarships.

“We are excited to have the support of Happy Feet International through Welspun’s giving program,” Aaron said. “They are stepping up to do their part in ensuring that our industry is able to recruit talent and elevate the flooring installation trade by supporting quality installation training and job placement.”

The new products are available now through Happy Feet International at happyfeetinternational.com.

