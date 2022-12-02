Coverings releases 2023 education lineup

By FCNews Staff
Home News Coverings releases 2023 education lineup

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for North America’s ceramic tile and natural stone industry, unveiled a sneak peek of featured education for Coverings 2023, taking place here April 18-21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center. A robust lineup of complimentary learning opportunities, including live demonstrations, curated show floor tours, interactive sessions and partner education, will span all tile and stone industry segments.

Show organizers said attendees can benefit from dozens of educational opportunities focusing on numerous trends and relevant topics. All learning opportunities will focus on Coverings’ core tenets, which include “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury.”

Three on-floor education stages for participants to experience the latest innovations in the tile and stone industry will be key features of Coverings 2023. These include the return of the Installation Innovation Stage and Trends & Solutions Stage and a new 2023 addition of the Fabricator Stage.

Educational sessions will focus on the show’s three strategic learning tracks: “Installation & Fabrication,” “Materials & Trends” and “Workforce & Profits.”

The “Installation & Fabrication” track will help attendees brush up on industry best practices and cutting-edge techniques in the installation and fabrication of tile and stone. Those who attend the “Workforce & Profits” sessions will discover new and successful business practices and tactics to better grow and manage their workforces with practical labor solutions and takeaways for maximizing bottom-line profits. Attendees of the “Materials & Trends” sessions will be provided updates on the latest trends, design inspirations and techniques within the world of tile and stone.

Tenet sessions

A particularly invaluable session during Coverings 2023, which will be part of the “Sustainability” tenet, is “Today’s Leading Sustainability Drivers and Their Impact on the Tile Industry.” Attendees will gain insight into today’s sustainability market and the current conversation around carbon emissions, detailing the need for furthering the demands of environmental transparency, standardized environmental performance and human health optimization pertinent to product ingredients. The session will address how green building products and projects are increasingly scrutinized for embodied carbon, and how companies are further striving toward “carbon neutral” and “net-zero” practices.

Teresa McGrath, chief research officer at Healthy Building Network, will lead “Luxury Vinyl Tile’s Carbon and Toxic Impacts,” one of the featured sessions within the Coverings 2023 “Health & Wellness” theme. McGrath will present the underreported environmental and human health impacts associated with Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). The session will include a review of LVT as a subject of concern among health experts and builders, in that, vinyl material introduces harmful toxins—such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—into living spaces and the Earth over time.

A Coverings 2023 “Outdoor Spaces” tenet session will include “Tile Installation Solutions and Systems for Exterior Projects.” Session attendees will join National Tile Contractor Association (NTCA) trainers and contractor members as they feature case studies on successful installations of porcelain and glass tile as well as natural stone in both outdoor residential and commercial projects. Product trends in varying formats, sizes and thicknesses will be discussed and new technology and installation systems will be introduced at this informational learning opportunity.

The “Timeless Luxury” insights during Coverings 2023 will include numerous engaging sessions, including “Understanding How to Market and Sell to Your Wealthiest Prospects.” This session will provide attendees with the keys to selling to the affluent and analyze the proven methodology of understanding their level of wealth. Showgoers will review the five levels of wealth and examine the behaviors, needs, wants, desires and fears of each demographic.

The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone, a Coverings 2023 educational partner, will present “How to be a Professional Architectural Sales Rep to Develop ‘Bullet Proof’ Specifications and Get the Order,” as a co-located learning opportunity, Monday, April 17, which is the day before the Coverings 2023 show floor opens. The focus of this four-hour live classroom training is to teach the fundamentals of being a professional and successful architectural sales representative. This course will explain and dissect the ingredients to developing a “Bulletproof Specification,” which are specifications resistant to value engineering and substitutes.

A separate registration and fee are required for this opportunity through advanced reservations on the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone’s website.

Register for Coverings 2023 here.

Previous articleJohn McGrath retires from INSTALL
Next articleHappy Feet, Welspun partner on charitable product offering

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

FloorCon 2022: Broadlume seeks to fuel a retail revolution

Jacqueline Hinchcliffe - 0
Tucson, Ariz.—Achieving success in retail today is not about maintaining the status quo or accepting mediocrity—it’s really about disrupting the consumer experience. That was...
Read more
News

Shaw announces theme for 2023 SFN convention

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Shaw Industries has announced its 2023 Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) convention theme: Independent & United. The concept was built in collaboration with SFN...
Read more
Carpet

Mohawk expands Signature Technology across brands

FCNews Staff - 0
Nashville, Tenn.—During Edge Summit, set for December 12-15, 2022, at Gaylord Opryland here, attendees will get a first look at Mohawk’s expanded proprietary Signature...
Read more

Must Read

News

Happy Feet, Welspun partner on charitable product offering

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Happy Feet International is expanding its offerings to include new products from Welspun Flooring where a portion of every Welspun sale will go toward...
Read more
News

Coverings releases 2023 education lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for North America's ceramic tile and natural stone industry, unveiled a sneak peek of featured education for Coverings 2023,...
Read more
Featured Post

Tried and true digital marketing tips from the trade

Jacqueline Hinchcliffe - 0
As technology advances and more companies turn to the digital realm for their marketing needs, it’s important for companies to stay up-to-date on how...
Read more
News

John McGrath retires from INSTALL

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL has announced the retirement of its executive director, John T. McGrath Jr., who played a significant role in revolutionizing floorcovering installation training...
Read more
Commercial

Cali updates BCXL collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—In response to customer demand and shifting color trends, Cali is adding three new styles to its popular Cali Vinyl Builder’s Choice XL...
Read more
Installation

Schönox debuts new subfloor products

FCNews Staff - 0
Florence, Ala.—Schönox HPS North America debuted two subfloor products in response to needs expressed by the professional installer community in the field with Schönox...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X