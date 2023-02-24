Shaw named in 2023 Best of the Best awards

Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named the top winner in four employer categories for the 2023 North Georgia Best of the Best awards.

For the second year in a row, Shaw Industries was voted the Best Overall Employer, Best Logistics Employer and Best Industrial Manufacturing Employer. Additionally, Shaw was voted the Best Employer for Remote Work.

“As one of the largest employers in north Georgia, Shaw is especially proud to be recognized by this community and our associates as the best of the best,” said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer. “Our associates and their commitment to creating a better future for our people, customers and communities make Shaw an extraordinary place to work. We are honored to be their employer of choice.”

The 2023 Best of the Best awards is presented by The Chattanooga Times Free Press, the largest media outlet in the Chattanooga region, serving readers in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. More than 74,000 votes were cast by readers in Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties to determine the Best of the Best winners.

Individuals interested in joining Shaw’s Best of the Best team can find career opportunities on shawinc.jobs.