Fuse Alliance adds five new members

By FCNews Staff
Home Commercial Fuse Alliance adds five new members

Olive Branch, Miss.-based DeSoto Floor Covering is one of five new commercial flooring contractors to join Fuse Alliance this month.

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added five new members: BECA Commercial Flooring, Buckeye Floor and Ceiling, DeSoto Floor Covering & Interiors, Florworx and Patella Carpet & Tile.

BECA Commercial Flooring, founded in 2004 in Franklin, Tenn., sells and installs a wide variety of flooring products for commercial environments in the Mid-South market. Buckeye Floor and Ceiling has served the greater Lima, Ohio, commercial flooring market since 2010. DeSoto Floor Covering and Ceilings, located in Olive Branch, Miss., is a full-service flooring contractor serving the north Mississippi and west Tennessee markets. Florworx serves the Atlanta metropolitan area from its Norcross, Ga., location. Lastly, Patella Carpet & Tile, headquartered in Boardman, Ohio, has served a wide range of commercial markets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia since the 1950s.

“The Fuse network continues to grow at a record-breaking pace with the addition of these five new members,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “We are delighted to expand our network and market coverage with high-quality flooring contractors.”

Previous articleUnderlayments: New formulations tout enhanced performance

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Fuse Alliance provides the spark

Reginald Tucker - 0
By most accounts, the 2023 Fuse Alliance conference—held earlier this month in Memphis—was a resounding success. Not only did the event draw record attendance,...
Read more
Press Release

Texan Floor Service joins Fuse Alliance

FC News - 0
Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance has welcomed Texan Floor Service as its newest dealer partner. Texan Floor Service, which serves the Houston area, is a...
Read more
Press Release

Mr. David’s Flooring wins five Starnet Design Awards

FC News - 0
Miami—Mr. David’s Flooring, a commercial flooring contractor based in Itasca, Ill., was awarded four gold and one bronze prize at this year’s Starnet Design...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

Fuse Alliance adds five new members

FCNews Staff - 0
Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added five new members: BECA Commercial Flooring, Buckeye Floor and Ceiling, DeSoto Floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayments: New formulations tout enhanced performance

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Underlayments are valuable to the flooring retailer for several reasons—not the least of which being a satisfied customer. From comfort underfoot to sound absorption...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood enhancements bolster category’s lasting appeal

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood may very well be the most aspirational flooring product (next to stone or ceramic tile). However, that doesn’t mean suppliers are relying solely...
Read more
Commercial

Mohawk Group partners with water.org

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In celebration of World Water Day, Mohawk Group announced its partnership with Water.org in an effort to help increase access to safe water and sanitation...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring day two commences

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention continued Wednesday morning with keynote speaker Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of the residential division, Shaw...
Read more
News

Happy Feet International introduces Perseverance line

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International has introduced Perseverance to its Black Label Collection. The extra-wide luxury vinyl planks are a 9 x 60 size that...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X