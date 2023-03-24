Fuse Alliance adds five new members

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added five new members: BECA Commercial Flooring, Buckeye Floor and Ceiling, DeSoto Floor Covering & Interiors, Florworx and Patella Carpet & Tile.

BECA Commercial Flooring, founded in 2004 in Franklin, Tenn., sells and installs a wide variety of flooring products for commercial environments in the Mid-South market. Buckeye Floor and Ceiling has served the greater Lima, Ohio, commercial flooring market since 2010. DeSoto Floor Covering and Ceilings, located in Olive Branch, Miss., is a full-service flooring contractor serving the north Mississippi and west Tennessee markets. Florworx serves the Atlanta metropolitan area from its Norcross, Ga., location. Lastly, Patella Carpet & Tile, headquartered in Boardman, Ohio, has served a wide range of commercial markets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia since the 1950s.

“The Fuse network continues to grow at a record-breaking pace with the addition of these five new members,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “We are delighted to expand our network and market coverage with high-quality flooring contractors.”