Karastan LuxeCraft debuts revitalized stone, wood fashions

By FCNews Staff
Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan continues to expand its role as a complete flooring brand by focusing on fashion that transcends time with enhanced and authentic designs and long-lasting materials. In 2023, Karastan LuxeCraft is presenting the Artisan Reserve and Opulent Charm collections that feature 11 new high-end stone and wood styles created with WetProtect for the right kind of waterproof protection.

“Karastan LuxeCraft captures nature’s most beautiful finds and revitalizes them for modern living, creating products that are better than nature intended,” said Jason Randolph, senior vice president of residential sales, Karastan and Godfrey Hirst. “Our designers meticulously scour the globe for the rare and beautiful, recreating nature’s designs in a durable flooring.”

Inspired by nature’s beauty, Karastan LuxeCraft elevates nature’s designs with unmatched realism and flawless craftmanship. The Artisan Reserve collection takes inspiration from century-old trees with clean, high-end wood visuals. This collection features on-trend large planks and gives consumers the ability to create beautiful herringbone patterns. The Opulent Charm collection is the perfect reflection of the current style evolution, exuding elegance through natural mineral streaking found in marble and travertine stones.

Karastan LuxeCraft provides homeowners the ability to create unique spaces with looks inspired by discoveries from finders, in search of original wood and stone creations. Karastan’s craftsmen layer colors and fine details to perfectly resemble nature’s imperfections with the most authentic visuals, premium emboss in register technology and new GenuEdge bevel technology. GenuEdge gives each plank a pillowed wrapping effect that more authentically emulates the look of true hardwood. With unique herringbone installation options, Karastan LuxeCraft creates luxurious foundations that elevate any room.

Karastan LuxeCraft is created with long-lasting materials, capturing and giving new life to original wood and stone looks in a multi-layer construction that resists water, scratches and dents. In 2023, Karastan will enhance its LuxeCraft portfolio by adding WetProtect technology to all products.

WetProtect inspires consumer confidence with a proprietary locking system that provides water-tight joints for a waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

“With Karastan LuxeCraft, we have taken luxury to the next level by adding industry-exclusive waterproof technology for the surface and subfloor,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of marketing, hard surface. “There is nothing else in the market that can compete with the protection and beauty of LuxeCraft.”

In 2023, Karastan will present a new merchandising experience to provide flexibility and streamlined shopping experiences for any store environment. Additionally, Karastan will provide first-class marketing support through advertising options and national promotional events.

The Karastan LuxeCraft line will coordinate with Performance Accessories products that offer innovative, multifunctional transitions that are color-coordinated for retailers to sell a complete flooring package in one purchase.

