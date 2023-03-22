Happy Feet International introduces Perseverance line

By FCNews Staff
Home News Happy Feet International introduces Perseverance line

PerseveranceChattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International has introduced Perseverance to its Black Label Collection. The extra-wide luxury vinyl planks are a 9 x 60 size that are designed to bring sweeping wood grain details and authentic hardwood style to residential and light commercial spaces.

“Perseverance ensures comfort and durability while exhibiting a modern luxurious look,” said Casey Johnson, CEO. “Big, bold and beautiful is the best way to describe this showstopper.”

Happy Feet, in reference to its own perseverance through the pandemic, developed and launched this new Perseverance line in seven diverse, modern colorways. The product was designed for the Black Label Collection, a luxurious line that combines the look and feel of natural materials with the performance and durability of engineered wood. Perseverance has EIR embossing, which aims to add sophisticated and authentic wood grain details due to the embossing following the grain of the wood, making it feel and look like the real thing. Additionally, the painted bevel is designed to bring dimension and highlights to each board’s character.

“Perseverance is unrecognizable as LVP,” said Ladonna Hamlin, inside sales account manager. “At trade shows we have had dealers come to us and ask us, ‘When did you get into selling wood? We would love to carry the line!’ Little did they know, the embossing is what makes this LVP product look and feel just like wood.”

The new click locking system has an overall 6.5mm thickness, which includes a 1.5mm IXPE acoustical cushion for shock absorption and a soft underfoot. Beneath the 20-mil wear layer is a tough Stabilcor Plus core for extreme durability and stability.

Perseverance’s specially engineered surface, coating and thick wear layer make it pet friendly, kid friendly, waterproof and scratch and slip resistant.

