Alliance Flooring day two commences

By Ken Ryan
Home Featured Post Alliance Flooring day two commences

scott sandlinCedar Creek, Texas—Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention continued Wednesday morning with keynote speaker Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of the residential division, Shaw Industries, addressing members about the health of the flooring industry. Sandlin began his presentation with a sobering statistic: within the building products industry, flooring delivered the lowest return in profitability of all 10 sectors in the last decade.

“We’ve got to change that because it matters to everyone in this room,” Sandlin said. The good news is that specialty retailers have great opportunities within their grasp. For example, the average age of homes in the U.S. is 41 years, meaning millions of homes are in need of updates and renovations. Sandlin went on to praise members for their entrepreneurial spirit and encouraged them to create a new legacy.

Alliance Flooring also announced it is partnership with Joni & Friends, an international ministry that helps people affected by disability through programs and outreaches. Alliance co-CEOs Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue presented a check for $15,000 to Joni & Friends representatives. The money was raised by Alliance retail members. Dunn and Logue said they plan to visit the Georgia location of Joni & Friends to take part in one of their retreats.

scott sandlinCarole Cross, founder and CEO of Mobile Marketing, and David Geisel, vice president of sales and marketing, attended Alliance Flooring’s national convention and met with Alliance retailers to demonstrate new digital programs available to members including Samplesapp, which has received rave reviews from dealers for the way it streamlines the sales journey.

(Visit fcnews.net and see the Floor Covering News April 3 edition for more on the Alliance Flooring 26th annual convention.)

Previous articleHappy Feet International introduces Perseverance line
Next articleMohawk Group partners with water.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

NeoCon 2023 keynotes look to hip hop, community, technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon has announced the keynote speakers for its 2023 edition, to be held here June 12-14 at The Mart. World-renowned futurist, Amy Webb (founder...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring 2023 convention kicks off in Texas

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Floor Covering News is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention. Themed “The Future is Now,” the convention...
Read more
Featured Post

Fuse Alliance provides the spark

Reginald Tucker - 0
By most accounts, the 2023 Fuse Alliance conference—held earlier this month in Nashville—was a resounding success. Not only did the event draw record attendance,...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

Mohawk Group partners with water.org

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In celebration of World Water Day, Mohawk Group announced its partnership with Water.org in an effort to help increase access to safe water and sanitation...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring day two commences

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention continued Wednesday morning with keynote speaker Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of the residential division, Shaw...
Read more
News

Happy Feet International introduces Perseverance line

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International has introduced Perseverance to its Black Label Collection. The extra-wide luxury vinyl planks are a 9 x 60 size that...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon 2023 keynotes look to hip hop, community, technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon has announced the keynote speakers for its 2023 edition, to be held here June 12-14 at The Mart. World-renowned futurist, Amy Webb (founder...
Read more
Installation

CFI develops credential for FCEF college program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) Certified Flooring Installer (CFI) program will now offer testing, credentialing and credit recognition for graduates of the Floor...
Read more
News

CTEF to auction off mosaic ‘Wally the Gator’

FCNews Staff - 0
Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will hold an online auction for “Wally the Gator,” the 6 x 4-foot mosaic, alligator-themed mural designed...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X