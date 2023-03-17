Louisville Tile’s CEO to present at Coverings 2023

Orlando, Fla.—Louisville Tile’s chief executive officer, Matthew Saltzman, will be presenting at Coverings 2023, held here, on April 20. Coverings is the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America. Saltzman will be delivering a critical and timely presentation entitled “Bridge Over Troubled Water – Managing Your Business to Profitability in an Economic Downturn.”

The presentation is designed to help attendees navigate an uncertain economic environment and discover new and successful business practices. As an industry leader that has consistently led his companies to double digit growth and profitability, Saltzman will share many of the best practices that have helped Louisville Tile achieve these same results.

“My purpose in leading this session is to provide my industry with tools and techniques that can help make them financially stronger and therefore create a better industry for us all,” Saltzman said. “It is my hope that those that attend will walk away with benchmarks and tools they can implement, as well as a new way to look at their own business.”

Saltzman joined Louisville Tile as CEO in January of 2022 after spending a year leading the company as a strategic advisor. Upon joining the company, he instituted an ambitious growth program to lead the family-owned company into the future. Since his arrival, Louisville Tile revenues have grown to $100 million-plus with increased profit margins. In October of 2022, Louisville Tile announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Mid America Tile as the first acquisition in its growth strategy. In 2023, Louisville Tile, with over 270 team members, was also named as one of the best places to work in Kentucky for the eighth straight year.

Saltzman has more than 35 years of experience working in capital markets, with a majority of his career spent as a senior executive with major Wall Street firms including JP Morgan, Salomon Smith Barney and Drexel Burnham. Saltzman said he looks forward to sharing many of the strategies he has used to lead Louisville Tile and many other companies to success.