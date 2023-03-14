U.S. Customs holds LVT imports amid forced labor issues

By Ken Ryan
Home Featured Post U.S. Customs holds LVT imports amid forced labor issues

forced labor
An officer with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol ready to inspect a container suspected of carrying products that used forced labor practices.

The LVT category is facing a new crisis, this one emanating from the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA), which was passed into law by the U.S. government in 2022. UFLPA prohibits the importation of all goods that are produced in or contain any content from the Uyghur region in China—an area believed to house forced labor operations and is a major supplier of PVC and raw materials to China and the greater Asian region.

To enforce UFLPA, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has begun detaining all imported LVT that could potentially contain materials subject to UFLPA restrictions and is only releasing held shipments after clear and convincing evidence has been produced and confirmed that there is no violation of UFLPA.

Some flooring observers expect the UFLPA detentions to last for at least 30-60 days, perhaps longer. The hope is that once material is released it can be delivered quickly since product is sitting at East Coast ports in Customs. “The ironic part is that most of the larger LVT players have all the necessary documentation showing full chain of custody meeting the requirements, but apparently the issue is lack of readiness by U.S. Customs,” Jeff Striegel, president of top 20 distributor Elias Wilf, told Floor Covering News. “It’s great that our government is addressing the forced labor issue; however, in passing the new law they once again failed to anticipate the unintended consequences of not being ready to administer it.”

As noted, these detentions are industry-wide and most of the major LVT manufacturers/suppliers are experiencing the same detention of their goods. Mannington, as one example, said it has all necessary documentation to provide full chain of custody of all components in Adura, its signature LVT line. However, they still have hundreds of containers detained at U.S Customs pending review.

In its case, Mannington has been extending lead times on residential sourced LVT by an additional 45 days on average. In a letter to customers, Zack Zehner, Mannington president, asked retailers and distributors to work with their Mannington territory manager to identify whether the same visual may be available in an alternative Adura Selling Solution product (such as Adura Max, Adura Rigid, or Adura Flex). He wrote that most Adura Max visuals are available from the Blackwood facility in Calhoun, Ga.

Suppliers are adjusting accordingly. Steve Sieracki, vice president, hard surface, Shaw Industries, said their teams are well equipped to navigate the supply chain challenges. “While we’re not immune to the supply chain disruptions that every industry has faced in the past few years, we use technology and data to quickly adapt and respond to potential disruptions,” he told Floor Covering News.

Observers agree UFLPA is yet another obstacle facing LVT sourced from China and Vietnam, a point of consternation for many industry executives. As Elias Wilf’s Striegel noted, “We’ve seen tariffs, manufacturer backup issues during COVID-19, ships stuck at port back-ups, freight rates going up by 600% and now the newest problem with the new Labor Act. In the end, it will most likely be just another temporary disruption within the category. However, LVT is like the Energizer Bunny that keeps going and going. At some point, the industry really needs to solve the LVT dilemma on a longer-term basis in some fashion.”

Writing on the wall

forced labor
Many containers are sitting in East Coast ports waiting to be inspected. Shown is the Port of Miami.

While many suppliers have moved LVT production stateside, industry observers point out that domestic LVT production can only satisfy a small percentage of the demand for the product. “We have known this to be an issue now for years and our industry has slowly been moving to add stateside production, but we have a long way to go,” said Craig Phillips, president of The Flooring Edge, with three Ohio stores. “Our suppliers with made-in-the-USA products will see greater demand for those products. In addition, I believe laminate, with a good amount of domestic production, has an opportunity to take share.”

Even before the most recent development, some retailers had already cut back on their LVT allotment sourced from Asia, focusing instead on domestic products or changing their stocking strategy. “This Labor Act won’t impact our overall LVT business in the least,” said Kevin Frazier, president of Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Knoxville, Tenn. “With an eye toward minimizing the impact that vendors’ supply issues have on our business, especially in stocking segments, we have actively been employing an advanced stock purchase system since May of 2020.”

Ted Gregerson, CEO of Ted’s Abbey Flooring, Anniston, Ala., said his store shifted away from LVT because of what he deemed claims issues. “We really started focusing on shifting customers from LVT to quality, 12mm laminate products six to nine months ago. We still sell LVT to customers who come in asking for it, but we only sell the thicker, better-quality LVT products.”

Some distributors have been proactive in their approach to UFLPA long before it became law. In fact, distributor Abraham Linc was working on a resolution for the past year. “Today we exclusively use PVC from regions other than Xinjiang and are optimistic that the government will limit enforcement of this law to companies that continue to use—or have a recent history of using—materials from Xinjiang after the implementation of this law,” explained A.J. Warne, vice president of sales and marketing.

Previous articleAbbey Carpet 2023 convention kicks off in Nashville
Next articleMy second interview with ChatGPT

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

Mohawk expands resilient portfolio with UltimateFlex LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is expanding its current resilient portfolio with repositioned UltimateFlex LVT. Designed with tenant-occupied and multifamily properties in mind, UltimateFlex is an ideal...
Read more
News

Nox introduces LVT with Bio-Circular-balanced PVC

FCNews Staff - 0
Seoul, South Korea— Nox Corporation, a global LVT manufacturer, unveiled its plan for a transition to sustainable raw materials contributing to carbon reduction in...
Read more
Featured Post

Industry learning to cope with rising labor costs

Reginald Tucker - 0
While some aspects of the U.S. economy are returning to some levels of normalcy (or at least the “new normal”) as we approach the...
Read more

Must Read

Industry News

Mohawk unveils new TecWood colors, designs

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.--Mohawk is expanding its performance hardwood portfolio with 16 new TecWood introductions in 2023. TecWood’s latest Select collection, Camden Isle, will offer a value...
Read more
Industry News

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Purchase discounts boost the bottom line

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Column

Key considerations in hiring and training

FCNews Columnist - 0
Many of my coaching clients are single entrepreneurs. They run their business either by themselves or with one other salesperson, a warehouse person and...
Read more
Column

My second interview with ChatGPT

FCNews Columnist - 0
Part one of this column ended with ChatGPT writing a flooring ad at my request. In terms of marketing quality, it wasn’t a great...
Read more
Featured Post

U.S. Customs holds LVT imports amid forced labor issues

Ken Ryan - 0
The LVT category is facing a new crisis, this one emanating from the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA), which was passed into law...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey Carpet 2023 convention kicks off in Nashville

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Nashville, Tenn.—The 2023 Abbey Carpet and Floor and Floors To Go convention kicked off here this week amid record-breaking attendance. Flooring dealers from near...
Read more

As seen in

March 6/13, 2023

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X