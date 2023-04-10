TAJ Flooring unveils newest collection

By FCNews Staff
2-3-5 luxury vinylElgin, Ill.—Taj Flooring is expanding its resilient flooring portfolio with its newest collection, 2-3-5 Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile, which offers a foundational approach to ease the flooring specification process with 24 designs each available in a 2mm, 3mm and 5mm thickness.

“There is a high demand for luxury vinyl flooring and it’s not slowing down any time soon,” said Tom Powell, president of TAJ Flooring. “With such growth, products flood the market making it difficult for the design community to source flooring efficiently and effectively. Taj’s focus is to streamline the selection process by creating an approachable collection that can be used for many interior applications.”

With application versatility in mind, the ability to go from project-to-project or room-to-room is highly achievable. The 2-3-5 collection features high-performance luxury vinyl flooring available in a 3mm thickness suitable for most commercial applications, as well as a 2mm thickness for light lived-in traffic spaces and a 5mm modular acoustic option for environments requiring sound benefits.

Taking cues from nature, each design features an innovative modern visual with authentic traits and characteristics that embrace the elements of natural surroundings. “From the earthy tones and deep textures of our wood variety to the integration of stone visuals, the essence of biophilic design is embodied within a single collection,” said Joe Polito, vice president of product development. “These visuals are applicable to a diverse audience such as the living segment, including multifamily housing and senior living, as well as healthcare and wellness environments.”

2-3-5 products are phthalate-free and are built with a Protech Plus finish, which is said to provide 2x better scratch resistance than typical coatings. The collection’s stone designs incorporate larger tile formats including 18 x 36 and 36 x 36 sizes. For vertical spaces including wall features, the 2mm construction is Class A rated per ASTM E84.

