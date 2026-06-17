Registration opens for 2026 NAFCD convention

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsRegistration opens for 2026 NAFCD convention

Dallas—Registration is now open for the 2026 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. The event will take place Nov. 3-5 here at the Hilton Anatole. The event will again bring together leading distributors and suppliers from North America’s flooring and building materials channels.

Attendees can expect targeted one-on-one meetings between distributors and suppliers. The event also will feature education sessions led by industry thought leaders. An interactive exhibit hall will showcase the latest products, innovations and services. Networking events also will help attendees build relationships and strengthen collaboration across the channel.

“We are excited to once again bring together the building material and floor covering channels for a convention truly unlike any other,” said Michael Wilbur, executive vice president of NAFCD + NBMDA. “This event is specifically designed to facilitate real, genuine partnerships and to send attendees home with real insights and actionable ideas.”

Wilbur said the groups also will unveil their regional Distributor Forum series. The series will conclude with Distributor Forum Southwest on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The series builds on the legacy UID In-A-Day program. It will give distribution professionals a chance to sharpen leadership skills, engage with NAFCD + NBMDA and connect with peers across the channel.

Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Hotel accommodations also are expected to fill quickly. Special rates are available for members. All attendees can save by registering before Aug. 1.

Register here.

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