Bjelin releases Small-sized panels

By FCNews Staff
Home News Bjelin releases Small-sized panels

BjelinViken, Sweden—Bjelin has launched a dynamic and versatile smaller size for its Hardened Wood flooring. Visually appealing, easy to handle and ideal for both residential and commercial environments, the new small size is packed with ground-breaking technologies, according to the company.

Earlier this year, the company updated its high-tech flooring range by introducing another grading and colors. Now the half-size panels have been released. Measuring 46 x 6, these panels easily fit into cars and elevators. They also allow for creative designs and are a complement to the larger and wider floor planks.

“The new size maximizes the use of wood and limits waste,” said Hannes Lindblom, sales and marketing director, Bjelin. “And aesthetically, we believe in the ability to adapt and optimize space. These smaller size panels reflect our commitment to efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.”

Size Small is available in a commercial matte finish, which is Bjelin’s best lacquer to date. The extremely durable surface makes the floor easy to maintain while protecting it from stains, making it ideal for heavy traffic areas like hotels, restaurants, offices and shops—or the entrance of a home.

Equipped with the 5G Dry locking system, these floors are designed to be quick and easy to install while eliminating the need for glue, nails and sealants. Watertight joins also prevent water from seeping through the seams and damaging the subfloor. Bjelin’s popular Hardened Wood floors are empowered by the patented Woodura technology, which is a high-quality way to produce 100% real wood floors that are said to be 3x stronger and dent resistant than traditional hardwood. The technology also allows for 10x more product to be produced from each log. The technologies incorporated into Bjelin’s floors are developed in-house by sister company Välinge Innovation.

Previous articleBusiness opportunities of economic slowdowns

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crossville introduces Sahara Noir porcelain panels

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced its new Sahara Noir porcelain tile panel. Inspired by Tunisian Black Marble, found on the cusp of the Sahara itself,...
Read more
Commercial

AHF introduces Armstrong Flooring Natralis sheet vinyl

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products has introduced Armstrong Flooring Natralis Commercial Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet, a bold collection inspired by the landscapes of North America and the...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Passenger collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida tile introduced the Passenger collection of porcelain tile and 2cm porcelain pavers. “The inspiration for Passenger came from organic design trends,” said Micah Hand,...
Read more

Must Read

News

Bjelin releases Small-sized panels

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Bjelin has launched a dynamic and versatile smaller size for its Hardened Wood flooring. Visually appealing, easy to handle and ideal for both...
Read more
Featured Post

Business opportunities of economic slowdowns

FCNews Staff - 0
While the flooring industry has weathered the pandemic well—especially compared to other industries—the talk of an economic slowdown is still ringing in the ears...
Read more
News

Crossville introduces Sahara Noir porcelain panels

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced its new Sahara Noir porcelain tile panel. Inspired by Tunisian Black Marble, found on the cusp of the Sahara itself,...
Read more
Commercial

AHF introduces Armstrong Flooring Natralis sheet vinyl

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products has introduced Armstrong Flooring Natralis Commercial Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet, a bold collection inspired by the landscapes of North America and the...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Passenger collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida tile introduced the Passenger collection of porcelain tile and 2cm porcelain pavers. “The inspiration for Passenger came from organic design trends,” said Micah Hand,...
Read more
Featured Post

5 brands winning at customer service in 2023 and why

FCNews Staff - 0
For an industry held up by its customer service teams, it's important to take a step back and recognize those brands that are doing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X