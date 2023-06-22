Bjelin releases Small-sized panels

Viken, Sweden—Bjelin has launched a dynamic and versatile smaller size for its Hardened Wood flooring. Visually appealing, easy to handle and ideal for both residential and commercial environments, the new small size is packed with ground-breaking technologies, according to the company.

Earlier this year, the company updated its high-tech flooring range by introducing another grading and colors. Now the half-size panels have been released. Measuring 46 x 6, these panels easily fit into cars and elevators. They also allow for creative designs and are a complement to the larger and wider floor planks.

“The new size maximizes the use of wood and limits waste,” said Hannes Lindblom, sales and marketing director, Bjelin. “And aesthetically, we believe in the ability to adapt and optimize space. These smaller size panels reflect our commitment to efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.”

Size Small is available in a commercial matte finish, which is Bjelin’s best lacquer to date. The extremely durable surface makes the floor easy to maintain while protecting it from stains, making it ideal for heavy traffic areas like hotels, restaurants, offices and shops—or the entrance of a home.

Equipped with the 5G Dry locking system, these floors are designed to be quick and easy to install while eliminating the need for glue, nails and sealants. Watertight joins also prevent water from seeping through the seams and damaging the subfloor. Bjelin’s popular Hardened Wood floors are empowered by the patented Woodura technology, which is a high-quality way to produce 100% real wood floors that are said to be 3x stronger and dent resistant than traditional hardwood. The technology also allows for 10x more product to be produced from each log. The technologies incorporated into Bjelin’s floors are developed in-house by sister company Välinge Innovation.