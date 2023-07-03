The new Cali Hardwoods Barrel collection strikes the perfect balance between luxury looks and affordability. These engineered planks are made for the customer who dreams of real hardwood flooring but is also keeping an eye on their budget. Barrel allows you to be the hero with the winning solution.

Named for both the wine barrel and the barrel of a wave, the collection pays tribute to two distinct California cultures: wine valleys and surfing. Measuring 74-13/16 x 7-½ and 1/2-inch-thick, the nine colors feature cuts of European white oak in understated shades to give homes a refresh that will never go out of style.

See the full collection here.