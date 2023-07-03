Registration opens for NAFCD+NBMDA convention

Chicago—Registration for the 2023 NAFCD/NBMDA Annual Convention is officially open. The event is scheduled to take place Nov. 14-16, 2023, at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.

Attendees are invited to create connections with key distributor decision-makers, strengthen your skills and identify new ways to grow your business. Participants and exhibitors are invited to:

Tie down a tabletop: Tabletop booths provide attendees with a comfortable space to make one-on-one connections. Suppliers – check out the online prospectus to find what’s included in a tabletop package, resources, sponsorships opportunities and more.

Reserve a room: Once you have registered for the event, attendees will receive a confirmation link to book their stay at the The Broadmoor Resort. This historic hotel is home to picturesque views, delicious dining options and luxurious lounges. Annual Convention registrants can reserve a room at this mountain retreat at a deeply discounted price. Please refer to your registration confirmation email for instructions and your housing reservation link.

Note: Fraudulent companies have been known to contact our attendees and exhibitors claiming to represent NBMDA/NAFCD and offering Convention attendee lists or assistance securing hotel rooms. It is not uncommon for such firms to feature the association logo on their emails and have their telemarketers represent themselves as association staff. Please be extra cautious and do not purchase lists and/or reserve hotel rooms from such firms.

Secure your spot by Sept. 1 to take advantage of the early bird registration rate.