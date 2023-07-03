Pedross signs i4F license agreement

By FCNews Staff
Home News Pedross signs i4F license agreement

wall and ceiling technologiesTurnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Karl Pedross SpA has signed an i4F license agreement for the use of i4F wall and ceiling technologies. Pedross, founded in 1956, is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of flooring accessories, veneer edging and laminating materials. The company’s production facility is located in Latsch, Italy.

i4F’s wall and ceiling technologies cluster comprises various technologies and applications, one of which is a patented innovation developed by i4F’s partner Li&Co. This particular technology enables more design flexibility and improved aesthetics on various decorative panel sides and is suitable for use on acoustic wall and ceiling panels.

i4F supports the global flooring industry by licensing cutting-edge solutions in the areas of drop-lock, digital printing, surface finishing, board and panel compositions as well as in wall and ceiling technologies and sustainable manufacturing processes.

i4F has strategic partnerships with the leading IP players, including Classen, Kronospan, HMTX, CFL Flooring, Tarkett, Kingdomfloors, Li&Co, Benchwick, QuickStyle Industries, Hymmen and Wellmade.

Previous articleRegistration opens for NAFCD+NBMDA convention
Next articleStats 2023: Laminate resurgence drives sales higher

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Triforest signs i4F license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—Triforest has signed a license agreement for i4F drop-lock technologies. Triforest will first introduce i4F’s drop-lock technologies on to its laminate flooring product...
Read more
News

Barlinek Group signs i4F digital printing license

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—The Barlinek Group, a leading manufacturers of multi-layer parquet, has signed an i4F digital printing technologies cluster license agreement for the use of...
Read more
Featured Post

Locking systems tout improved functionality

Reginald Tucker - 0
The earliest iterations of locking systems were mainly designed to facilitate an essential function: install the greatest amount of panels in the shortest amount...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How were business sales in the first half?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 67th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 67th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more
News

Mirage introduces TruBalance Lite technology, Muse collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges— Mirage has introduced its new TruBalance Lite technology and its latest collection: Muse. TruBalance Lite is a thinner version of the prominent TruBalance...
Read more
News

Triforest signs i4F license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—Triforest has signed a license agreement for i4F drop-lock technologies. Triforest will first introduce i4F’s drop-lock technologies on to its laminate flooring product...
Read more
Featured Post

Stats 2023: Laminate resurgence drives sales higher

Reginald Tucker - 0
The momentum that the U.S. laminate flooring category generated in late 2020 and throughout 2021 continued to positively impact segment sales in 2022. Floor...
Read more
News

Pedross signs i4F license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Karl Pedross SpA has signed an i4F license...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X