Pedross signs i4F license agreement

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Karl Pedross SpA has signed an i4F license agreement for the use of i4F wall and ceiling technologies. Pedross, founded in 1956, is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of flooring accessories, veneer edging and laminating materials. The company’s production facility is located in Latsch, Italy.

i4F’s wall and ceiling technologies cluster comprises various technologies and applications, one of which is a patented innovation developed by i4F’s partner Li&Co. This particular technology enables more design flexibility and improved aesthetics on various decorative panel sides and is suitable for use on acoustic wall and ceiling panels.

i4F supports the global flooring industry by licensing cutting-edge solutions in the areas of drop-lock, digital printing, surface finishing, board and panel compositions as well as in wall and ceiling technologies and sustainable manufacturing processes.

i4F has strategic partnerships with the leading IP players, including Classen, Kronospan, HMTX, CFL Flooring, Tarkett, Kingdomfloors, Li&Co, Benchwick, QuickStyle Industries, Hymmen and Wellmade.