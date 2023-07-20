Emser Tile celebrates 55 years

By FCNews Staff
Emser Tile celebrates 55 years

Los Angeles—Emser Tile is celebrating 55 years in business. To commemorate the occasion the company has released a celebratory video titled “We Are Emser.” The video offers a glimpse into the company’s history, culture, capabilities and future.

Founded in 1968, Emser Tile has grown to include 78 showrooms nationwide, four strategically placed distribution centers and a corporate office building that is considered a cultural icon and a historic landmark in West Hollywood.

The Emser team has grown to over 1,000 employees, many of whom have been with the company for a decade or more—including Emser CEO and president, Carl Delia who began his career with the company in 1987.

“As we celebrate Emser’s remarkable journey of 55 years, I am in awe of the milestones we have achieved,” Delia said. “It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our employees, partners, and customers who have been instrumental in our success. As we turn our gaze towards the future, we see immense opportunities awaiting us as we continue to embrace innovation and growth.”

