Shaw named one of ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces’

Dalton—Shaw Industries continues to win this award season, being named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. Shaw is the only flooring company to be named to the list.

A safe work environment, fair pay, competitive salaries and benefits and a culture that values respect, equality and diversity—these are hallmarks of a great workplace and just some of the factors used to select Shaw among Newsweek’s list of the very best.

“Shaw’s people are key to our continued success. Our associates are proud and passionate about their work, and it shows in how they create an enhanced customer experience and how they positively impact the enterprise,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “We are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces because it affirms our continued commitment to creating an environment that values, supports and empowers our associates to create the best outcomes for our customers, communities and people.”

Companies were identified by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights through a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews to find the top 1,000 greatest workplaces in America.

Research included participant surveys from current associates and others familiar with the company. Participants evaluated the companies based on eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

“Employees at these companies like their work, and people who like what they do are more motivated and engaged,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek global editor in chief. “Employees of great workplaces also experience better physical and mental health. Additionally, they experience less burnout, which carries over to the customer experience. Unsurprisingly, happy employees provide excellent service to both their customers and colleagues.”

Shaw said it is committed to the associate experience and building a culture of safety, inclusion and growth by ensuring every associate finds meaning in their work because they feel engaged, empowered and supported.