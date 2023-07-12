i4F to exhibit new technologies at Domotex 2023

Shanghai—i4F announced its participation as an exhibitor (D20/Hall 8.2) at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor 2023. The exhibition, taking place July 26-28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center here, is the largest flooring trade show in Asia Pacific and the second biggest in the world. i4F joins 1,300 other exhibitors and will be present for the duration of the event with its entire China team as well as members of its management team.

“This year’s Domotex Asia is set to be exciting and returns to its well-deserved global status,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “We have selected the event as the platform to launch some of our newest technologies as well as to reinforce our existing grout innovations, with a new twist! Once again, despite the economic climate generating its fair share of challenges, the flooring industry is proving to be one of the most influential market sectors in the world when it comes to innovation. Collectively, we continue to pave the way to sustainable growth.”

As well as showcasing all of its innovations covering drop-lock, digital printing, surface finishing, wall and ceiling, board composition as well as sustainable process technologies, the company will unveil several new technologies at the show. As part of its surface finishing cluster, i4F will also present its new rebranded range of i4F CeraGrout technologies.

Exclusively available via an i4F license, tiles and panels featuring CeraGrout technologies mimic the aesthetics of modern rectified ceramics with an integrated grout. Extremely durable and delivering superior resistance to wear and tear, stains and chemical household agents, tiles/panels featuring i4F CeraGrout are very easy to install as well as replace, especially when compared to traditional ceramics. The technologies work on both floor and wall panels, enabling the extension of floor collections to wall applications.

Durability on rigid core products is maximized due to the addition of a colored wear layer between the décor film and the core. As i4F CeraGrout technology mills grouts directly into this additional wear layer, available in any color, the risk of grout damage, color deviations, staining and the gathering of mold is eliminated. This increased resilience outperforms both a v-groove and traditional ceramic grouts in terms of wear and tear, according to the company. i4F CeraGrout technology enables the milling of an additional grout line in the middle of a tile or panel, mimicking two pieces on a single panel. This greatly facilitates the creation of staggered or straight patterns and cuts installation time in half.