TISE expands 2024 installation competition

By FCNews Staff
2024 installation competitionLas Vegas—The National Installer of the Year competition from The International Surface Event (TISE) is on the road again in 2024 with the regionals competition, adding new locations for competitions and expanded prize offerings for competitors. The 2024 installation competition categories are Carpet and Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP). Interested installers should submit their applications now for consideration by the judges. Submission deadlines are approaching. 

New, expanded competition locations

  • REGIONALS NORTHEAST: July 21-22, Fishman Flooring Solutions | Beltsville, Md.
  • REGIONALS WEST: August 11-12, Diamond W | Hayward, Calif.
  • REGIONALS CENTRAL: September 8-9, Carpet Cushion and Supplies | Ft. Wayne, Ind.
  • REGIONALS SOUTH: October 6-7, C&C Wholesale | Dallas, Texas

Plus, the category finalists from each of the regionals competitions will compete live on the show floor for the National Installer of the Year title at the next edition of The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, held January 23-26 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here.

New prizes

Expanded for the 2024 installation competition is prize money for all three level of competitors. Installers selected to compete at each of the regional competitions will all receive $200 each. The category finalists from each regional will receive a trip to Las Vegas to TISE 2024, a plaque and an additional $200 prize. Plus, the National Installers of the Year winners for each category will receive a crystal trophy, a $2,500 grand prize and the priceless opportunity to call themselves the National Installer of the Year.

Who can enter

Any installer in the U.S. may enter regardless of the years in the industry or location. Current and previous employees of International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI) and World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) are excluded. Competitors will choose the competition city where they would like to compete and submit their project history and images online for review. A panel of judges will be considering all the entries from around the country and selecting the top 10 installers for each city who will compete live in each of the regionals installation competitions.

Submission deadlines apply:

  • Baltimore, Md. – July 7
  • Hayward, Calif. – July 28
  • Fort Wayne, Ind. – August 25
  • Dallas, Texas – September 22

To view previous winners of the National Installer of the Year competition, visit the event website.

