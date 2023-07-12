New and notable in luxury carpet

The high-end residential segment has been a bright spot for carpet in recent years, and proponents predict that trend will continue. Largely defined as high-end residential carpet priced at $30/sq. yd. and higher, these better goods have flourished even as business conditions softened.

Carpet mills are looking to seize the opportunity in the high-end residential carpet segment with a bevy of new offerings. Here’s a sampling:

The Dixie Group

Masland’s Freestyle is tufted on tailored loop and delivers a pattern with a soft, organic feel. Fabrica’s Ithaca is tufted on Colorpoint and utilizes a blend of yarns to create a versatile, abstract pattern. Everest in the 1866 by Masland line is a hand-loomed product that makes a bold statement in wall-to-wall, rugs or staircase applications. Whitaker, a Décor by Fabrica offering, provides a new take on a traditional plaid pattern.

Engineered Floors

The highest-end collection of residential product EF offers is DW Select. This collection has continued to grow in popularity from its introduction in 2020. “From the progressive products to the contemporary display system, this collection has exceeded all of our expectations,” Sanderson said. This year, EF introduced Suffolk, a grid pattern with subtle, soft contrasting colorations and linear visuals. It is made from the company’s PureColor fiber featuring twistX technology.

Marquis/Gulistan

Marquis’ Simply Awesome is an ultra-heavy residential cut pile that provides dealers an opportunity to sell softness, styling and value. Meanwhile, its Gulistan brand “continues to drive the upper end of the business with specialty products in pattern goods like Edinburgh,” Graham said. Gulistan’s exclusive SD nylon lineup features Lifestrand type 6 nylon fibers.

Mohawk

New launches include Karastan Modern Plaid and Mohawk Urban Hues. In Modern Plaid, radiance meets refinement in this design featuring a new take on the namesake pattern and is enhanced by a soft, neutral palette and touch-me texture. Urban Hues is a durable, easy-to-clean carpet offered in a neutral dual-toned color palette with a multi-level loop that forms a subtle stria pattern for a classic, tailored style.

Phenix

Cardigan and Impression are made with SureSoftSDN solution-dyed cationic nylon fiber to help repel acid-based stains. Impression combines a cut pile with subtly striated loops to create a fashion-forward visual.

Shaw

Shaw Floors has developed high-end offerings under the umbrella of the 3Cs concept: Controlled, Color, Character. These products offer visually striking designs available as area rugs or broadloom, with a contemporary and elegant feel, as seen in Anderson Tuftex’s 2023 portfolio. Shaw Floors has also revamped Anso Colorwall with new styles such as Tonal Comfort and Canvas Comfort.

Stanton

Stanton has several high-style offerings within its premium Antrim brand, including Minka, Zambezi, Shazia Stripe and Ezra. “Customers still want to be fashionable but are interested in value propositions,” Siebold said.

Tarkett Home

The recent launch of Cloud 9 specifically targets the high-end market. Touting a soft hand that evokes luxury comfort in SD polyester engineered to withstand life’s toughest stains and wear, Cloud 9 provides a high-end solution with products like Anthropology and Sanctuary Cloister.