Mirage introduces TruBalance Lite technology, Muse collection

Saint-Georges— Mirage has introduced its new TruBalance Lite technology and its latest collection: Muse. TruBalance Lite is a thinner version of the prominent TruBalance technology that features a unique core technology of real wood lamella over a locally sourced SPF core layer.

The new technology presents multiple benefits, including ease of installation, peace of mind and affordability. Each board comprises a 3/32-inch sawn hardwood lamella over a 3/8-inch SPF core layer and a 1/16-inch wood backing veneer. Suitable for ½-inch installations, TruBalance Lite offers the perfect floorboard thickness for combining hardwood floors with tiles and other flooring materials. Mirage TruBalance Lite can be nailed, stapled, glued or floated over a wood or concrete subfloor. It can be used on, above and below grade, including over a radiant heat system. This technology is available in 5-inch and 7-inch widths with DuraMatt finish in the new Muse collection.

In addition to launching this new technology, Mirage Floors also unveiled its new Muse collection, an ode to amazing women throughout history who are remarkable for their outstanding achievements. The important work accomplished by these women continues to influence today’s world. Consequently, the colors in this collection have been designed to bridge the past and the present by enabling the combination of traditional and contemporary styles that emphasize harmony and balance between the old and new, classic and modern.

“Today’s trends still point to a return to nature and matte floors that express the natural authenticity of wood,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Mirage. “That is what our new products evoke. Our Muse collection combined with our new technology will meet the installation and design requirements of both daring and traditional customers while providing them with a timeless and sought-after look.”

The Muse collection offers eight neutral colors in white oak character brushed: Ada, Amelia, Eleanor, Grace, Hattie, Ingrid, Maud and Rachel. Its products are available in TruBalance Lite technology, in 5-inch and 7-inch widths with a DuraMatt finish.