Triforest signs i4F license agreement

By FCNews Staff
Turnhout, Belgium—Triforest has signed a license agreement for i4F drop-lock technologies. Triforest will first introduce i4F’s drop-lock technologies on to its laminate flooring product lines quickly followed by some of its SPC ranges destined for the market in North America. This latest license agreement further underlines the ongoing transition to i4F one piece drop-lock solutions in the hard flooring market, the company said.

Triforest is a producer of high-quality laminate and SPC flooring products. This focused market approach provides more options for distribution and consumers as well as contributes to Triforest’s ESG commitment to reduce its carbon footprint linked to manufacturing and shipping. The company will begin with the production of laminate products enhanced with i4F drop-lock technologies from its manufacturing facility in Toronto starting in August 2023.

“We are proud to supply and distribute our ‘Made in Canada’ laminate and SPC ranges to the North American market and, now, our new i4F drop-lock ranges will help further expand our offerings and speed to market,” said Junwu Zhang, Triforest’s founder and CEO. “We believe i4F’s drop-lock is the future for laminate and SPC flooring because the system is easier to install. This resonates with our retail customers as well as installers and consumers looking to DIY themselves.”

i4F drop-lock technologies, powered by the company’s flagship innovations 3L TripleLock and Click4U, are said to be 30% faster to install than the traditional angle/angle and are suitable for existing high speed production. They also eliminate the need for inserts meaning faster installation, lower costs, fewer materials and a lower carbon footprint.

“As a leading laminate producer, Triforest’s decision to transition to our drop-lock technology further reinforces the global shift toward providing easier installation systems in the hard flooring and laminate markets,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “i4F continues to deliver meaningful innovations to help its licensees exceed customer demands in a profitable way by enhancing where people live, work and play.”

