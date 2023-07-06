Retailers React: How were business sales in the first half?

By Ken Ryan
Home Featured Post Retailers React: How were business sales in the first half?

businessEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: How were business sales in the first half?

Here are their responses:

 “Our business is seeing another record-breaking year. The biggest surprise has been the shift in the residential and commercial segments. We have seen tremendous growth in commercial and are flat in residential growth.”

—Carlton Billingsley, Floors and More, Benton, Ark.

 “We have experienced a softer retail environment during the first half of 2023, but it isn’t all doom and gloom. We continue to advertise at the same pace as years past and are even more focused on aggressive and highly promotional advertising designed to create urgency and drive traffic. This strategy is helping us find and earn the business we need to continue to grow.”

—Palmer Johnson, Johnson Floor & Home, Tulsa, Okla.

 “Despite the uncertainty of the markets, interest rates and the housing outlook, we have maintained a slight increase over this time last year. This, in itself, is surprising as we braced for a drastic downturn based on the prevailing themes of the news cycles.”

—John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring, Castle Hayne, N.C.

 “Business has been a little soft. Being up against our biggest year ever, I believe that’s not too much of a surprise. We’ve had some good months and traffic certainly picked up the second quarter but, overall, we’re still behind last year.”

—Penny Carnino, Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood, Tulsa, Okla.

 “For us, 2022 and 2023 numbers are almost dead even. While retail store traffic and lead generation are significantly down, our commercial and property management business remains steady in the first half of 2023. Surprisingly, our cash-and-carry business is up.”

—Rick Oderio, Conklin Bros., San Jose, Calif.

Previous articleNWFA completes 67th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Retailers React: What area of business is showing the most activity?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
Column

Stop competing in the race to the bottom

FCNews Columnist - 0
In today’s hyper-competitive market, the allure of selling products at rock-bottom prices can be tempting for many flooring dealers. However, history has shown that...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Why made-in-America matters

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/hRqGHHfd2TA Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How were business sales in the first half?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 67th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 67th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more
News

Mirage introduces TruBalance Lite technology, Muse collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges— Mirage has introduced its new TruBalance Lite technology and its latest collection: Muse. TruBalance Lite is a thinner version of the prominent TruBalance...
Read more
News

Triforest signs i4F license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—Triforest has signed a license agreement for i4F drop-lock technologies. Triforest will first introduce i4F’s drop-lock technologies on to its laminate flooring product...
Read more
Featured Post

Stats 2023: Laminate resurgence drives sales higher

Reginald Tucker - 0
The momentum that the U.S. laminate flooring category generated in late 2020 and throughout 2021 continued to positively impact segment sales in 2022. Floor...
Read more
News

Pedross signs i4F license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Karl Pedross SpA has signed an i4F license...
Read more

As seen in

June 19/26, 2023

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X