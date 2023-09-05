NAFCD announced 2023 annual convention speaker lineup

By FCNews Staff
Chicago—This fall, NAFCD and NBMDA plan to host a wide range of subject matter experts at the 2023 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. These established speakers will lead sessions on the latest trends in distribution leadership, management, corporate culture, economics, sales/marketing and labor retention/recruitment.

Conference attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of authorities and leading-edge thinkers, including:

Kelly McDonald

Kelly McDonald is considered one of the nation’s top experts in leadership, marketing, customer experience and consumer trends. Her keynote presentation, “How to Grow Business by Selling to and Serving People Not Like You,” will demonstrate how deep, values-based connections come to fruition.

Andrew Creamer

Andrew Creamer comes to the convention as a Chief Operating Officer at Proton.ai and as a Harvard Business School graduate. Throughout his presentation, he will share how artificial intelligence (AI) can be leveraged across the distribution channel.

Connor Lokar

Connor Lokar, a Senior Forecaster at ITR Economics, has mastered the art of delivering economic intelligence with charm and candor. This will be apparent during his session: “Economic Trends in Construction and Consumer Markets.”

Jeremy Wall

Jeremy Wall will help lead NAFCD and NBMDA’s University of Innovative Distribution (UID) one-day training program that precedes its Annual Convention each year. This workshop, designed for distribution managers, will shine light on the unspoken rules of leadership as well as the fundamentals of setting goals.

Jamie Turner

Jamie Turner is an internationally-recognized author, professor, speaker and news contributor who helps top-tier executives improve their communication skills, productivity and leadership. Attendees have the opportunity to hear from Turner not only once, but twice, as he is presenting a general session and at UID In-A-Day.

Brian Beaulieu

Brian Beaulieu of ITR Economics has been a long-time distribution favorite. Beaulieu will deliver a dispassionate look at the trends that define the economy, giving attendees clear direction on how to maximize revenue and profit growth.

X