NSI introduces new safety certificate 

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNSI introduces new safety certificate 

Silica & Slab safety certificateOberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) released the newly-updated Silica & Slab safety certificate. This online certificate consists of 17 courses focused on preventing silicosis, safe slab handling and creating a safety program. 

The updated certificate can be completed in 4-6 hours. The certificate includes videos, course readings and tests. Videos have been close captioned and subtitles are available in many different languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and French.

“This certificate is very well done!” commented Christine List, HR manager at Stone Central NY. “I’ve taken all the courses and tests, and our organization is now incorporating the certificate into our training plan to help keep our employees safe.” 

Employers have multiple options to administer this certificate program:

  1. Provide each employee with online access to complete all 17 courses.  
  2. Designate a safety manager to administer the courses in an in-person environment at the facility. Contact the NSI education department to learn more.
  3. Participate in a half-day workshop during an industry trade show or hosted by NSI member distributors and suppliers. Details will be announced soon. 

“Whether completing the certificate online or in-person, the importance of silicosis prevention and material handling safety is key,” said NSI board president, Duane Naquin. “I encourage all employers to be proactive and make safety a critical part of your company culture.” 

Safety training resources for the natural stone industry has been a priority for several decades through the NSI safety committee. These trainings have focused on creating a safe work environment for employees and assisting employers with best practices for their facilities. The updated certificate was made possible through the generosity of the Natural Stone Foundation. “Given the importance of employee safety, the foundation is proud to partner with the NSI safety committee on this critical initiative.” Said Tony Malisani, foundation board president.

NSI members have free and unlimited access to the certificate. The certificate is also available to non-members for $199. To access the Silica & Slab safety certificate, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/safetycertificate.

Previous article
Shaw lowers re[TURN] reclamation minimum requirements
Next article
New Crossville wall tile collections are all about color

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NAFCD+NBMDA conference puts education, networking front and center

FCNews Staff - 0
Colorado Springs—Day one of the 2023 North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors/North American Building Materials Distributors Association (NAFCD+NBMDA) convention kicked off here with...
Read more
News

New Crossville wall tile collections are all about color

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.–The new Crossville wall tile collections provide a vast array of options for commercial and residential installations from neutral offerings to bold colors...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw lowers re[TURN] reclamation minimum requirements

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton–Shaw Industries announced that customers can now return a minimum of 100 square yards of EcoWorx carpet tile and either drop off material at...
Read more
News

Mohawk partners with builder Tim O’Brien Homes

FCNews Staff - 0
Milwaukee, Wis.—Mohawk and Green Builder Media have joined forces with national award-winning builder Tim O’Brien Homes to floor the VISION House Sussex in the...
Read more
News

Square foot prices more than double inflation in 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Median square foot prices (excluding improved lot values) for new for-sale single-family detached (SFD) homes started in 2022 increased 18% to $155, according to...
Read more
Featured Post

Rising mortgage rates push affordability to historic lows

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Rising mortgage rates, elevated construction costs and limited existing inventory helped push housing affordability in the third quarter of 2023 to its lowest...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X