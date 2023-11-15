Shaw lowers re[TURN] reclamation minimum requirements

Dalton–Shaw Industries announced that customers can now return a minimum of 100 square yards of EcoWorx carpet tile and either drop off material at a local Shaw regional distribution center or have it picked up at no charge.

Launched in 1999 as a PVC-free, fully recyclable carpet tile, EcoWorx carries an environmental guarantee to be picked up at no charge at the end of its useful life on the floor. Facilitated through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program, Shaw has reclaimed and recycled almost one billion pounds of carpet, including EcoWorx, since 2006. Reverse logistics of Shaw’s expansive transportation fleet and utilization of the company’s 30 RDCs throughout the United States has allowed Shaw to lower the minimum requirement of the environmental guarantee for EcoWorx in the U.S. from 500 square yards to 100 square yards and provide the option to customers wishing to drop material off at a local RDC or schedule for pickup at their facility or warehouse.

“Customers are increasingly looking to participate in a circular economy, which allows us to collectively lower our carbon footprint through landfill diversion,” shared Tim Conway, vice president of sustainability – Shaw commercial division. “Reducing the required minimums for our EcoWorx carpet tile simplifies the process even further and leverages the power of our robust distribution network.”

Customers wishing to make a reclamation request will follow the existing protocol for re[TURN], which is to call the 1-800 number on the back of EcoWorx carpet tile, contact the local account manager or visit ShawRecycles.com to complete a short form. The reclamation team will handle all logistics from there including the schedule of pick up at the customer’s location of choice or coordination of a drop off at the local RDC facility.