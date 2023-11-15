Mohawk partners with builder Tim O’Brien Homes

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk partners with builder Tim O’Brien Homes

Tim O’Brien HomesMilwaukee, Wis.—Mohawk and Green Builder Media have joined forces with national award-winning builder Tim O’Brien Homes to floor the VISION House Sussex in the Vista Run community near here. The VISION House Sussex project shows building professionals and consumers how to optimize performance, sustainability, health and wellness, intelligence and resiliency at an attainable price point.

“The VISION House Sussex directly connects to Mohawk’s mission of innovating for a better tomorrow,” said Jacquelyn Briggs, Mohawk’s director of channel marketing. “Many Mohawk products, including the ones used in this build, feature sustainable technologies to help contribute to a cleaner planet. By investing in long-lasting flooring, we eliminate the need for replacements and additional waste.”

Featuring EverStrand and RevWood, the VISION House Sussex demonstrates Mohawk’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The EverStrand line of carpets is made from recycled materials—specifically post-consumer plastic bottles—reducing the amount of waste in landfills and reliance on non-renewable resources. Mohawk’s RevWood line of flooring products is made using sustainable wood sources and features an HDF core that is made from 70% recycled wood fiber.

“We are honored to partner with a company that shares the same environmentally-conscious mindset,” said Tim O’Brien, owner of Tim O’Brien Homes. “With Mohawk’s innovative products, we are able to use the VISION House Sussex as an example of how design, sustainability and durability go hand in hand.”

Previous article
Square foot prices more than double inflation in 2022
Next article
Shaw lowers re[TURN] reclamation minimum requirements

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NAFCD+NBMDA conference puts education, networking front and center

FCNews Staff - 0
Colorado Springs—Day one of the 2023 North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors/North American Building Materials Distributors Association (NAFCD+NBMDA) convention kicked off here with...
Read more
News

New Crossville wall tile collections are all about color

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.–The new Crossville wall tile collections provide a vast array of options for commercial and residential installations from neutral offerings to bold colors...
Read more
News

NSI introduces new safety certificate 

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) released the newly-updated Silica & Slab safety certificate. This online certificate consists of 17 courses focused on preventing...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw lowers re[TURN] reclamation minimum requirements

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton–Shaw Industries announced that customers can now return a minimum of 100 square yards of EcoWorx carpet tile and either drop off material at...
Read more
News

Square foot prices more than double inflation in 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Median square foot prices (excluding improved lot values) for new for-sale single-family detached (SFD) homes started in 2022 increased 18% to $155, according to...
Read more
Featured Post

Rising mortgage rates push affordability to historic lows

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Rising mortgage rates, elevated construction costs and limited existing inventory helped push housing affordability in the third quarter of 2023 to its lowest...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X