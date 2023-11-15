Mohawk partners with builder Tim O’Brien Homes

Milwaukee, Wis.—Mohawk and Green Builder Media have joined forces with national award-winning builder Tim O’Brien Homes to floor the VISION House Sussex in the Vista Run community near here. The VISION House Sussex project shows building professionals and consumers how to optimize performance, sustainability, health and wellness, intelligence and resiliency at an attainable price point.

“The VISION House Sussex directly connects to Mohawk’s mission of innovating for a better tomorrow,” said Jacquelyn Briggs, Mohawk’s director of channel marketing. “Many Mohawk products, including the ones used in this build, feature sustainable technologies to help contribute to a cleaner planet. By investing in long-lasting flooring, we eliminate the need for replacements and additional waste.”

Featuring EverStrand and RevWood, the VISION House Sussex demonstrates Mohawk’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The EverStrand line of carpets is made from recycled materials—specifically post-consumer plastic bottles—reducing the amount of waste in landfills and reliance on non-renewable resources. Mohawk’s RevWood line of flooring products is made using sustainable wood sources and features an HDF core that is made from 70% recycled wood fiber.

“We are honored to partner with a company that shares the same environmentally-conscious mindset,” said Tim O’Brien, owner of Tim O’Brien Homes. “With Mohawk’s innovative products, we are able to use the VISION House Sussex as an example of how design, sustainability and durability go hand in hand.”