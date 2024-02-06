Registration opens for 2024 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo

New Orleans, La.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) registration is now open for the 2024 Wood Flooring Expo, which will be held here from April 16-18 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The NWFA Wood Flooring Expo is the largest trade show and conference worldwide dedicated exclusively to real wood flooring.

This year’s Expo will feature:

More than 30 speakers

Education sessions are designed to help attendees hone technical skills, grow their businesses and stay ahead of market trends

New product demonstrations and exhibitions on the trade show floor

NWFA Certified Professionals Pre-Expo Symposium

Numerous networking opportunities

Announcement of the 2024 NWFA “Wood Floor of the Year” winners

New Orleans-themed opening and closing receptions

For more information about attending or exhibiting, visit here.