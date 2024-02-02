Retailers React: What will be the hot product category in 2024?

By FCNews Staff
artificial intelligenceEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What will be the hot product category in 2024?

Here are their responses:

hot productI believe waterproof carpet will be the hot product for 2024. We have been selling a good amount of Shaw’s Lifeguard backing as consumers really embrace its features and benefits. There are many new styles coming for 2024, which will only add to its success.

—Steve Weisberg Crest Flooring Allentown, Pa.

hot productI am very excited about the RPC, or renewable polymer core, from Mohawk’s PureTech. It’s not only more earth-friendly than other products but durable as well. The ability to recycle this product in the future will also be a great selling point for our customer base.

—Typhannie Harker Carpeting by Mike Somerset, Wis.

hot productHands down, laminate. Consumers don’t like the look of LVT. Some look like sheet vinyl and consumers don’t like the painted bevels, which make it look fake. Wood is too expensive. Laminate today creates realism, sound absorption, beauty, performance and it has the water-repellent story. And it’s priced better than LVT and wood.

—Cathy Buchanan Independent Carpet One Floor & Home Westland, Mich.

hot productI think the LVP hybrids and laminate floors that are being introduced will be the hot products in 2024. Many retailers are moving away from the low-end SPC due to joint failures, and the new LVP hybrids and laminates provide a thicker core and joint stability that solves the issues we are having with low-end SPCs. Both products have been well received and will continue to grab share.

—Eric Mondragon RC Willey Salt Lake City

hot productSome of the hot products are the new plant-based PureTech by Mohawk and Shaw’s new COREtec scratch-resistant line that should be popular as well. On the carpet side, Godfrey Hirst seems to be making inroads in style, design and value, which is resonating with customers.

—Mike Foulk Foulk’s Flooring America Meadville, Pa.

