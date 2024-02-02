Retailers React: What will be the hot product category in 2024?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What will be the hot product category in 2024?

Here are their responses:

I believe waterproof carpet will be the hot product for 2024. We have been selling a good amount of Shaw’s Lifeguard backing as consumers really embrace its features and benefits. There are many new styles coming for 2024, which will only add to its success. I believe waterproof carpet will be the hot product for 2024. We have been selling a good amount of Shaw’s Lifeguard backing as consumers really embrace its features and benefits. There are many new styles coming for 2024, which will only add to its success. —Steve Weisberg Crest Flooring Allentown, Pa.

