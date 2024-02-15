Shaw Industries invests in renewable wind energy

By FCNews Staff
Shaw Industries invests in renewable wind energy

renewable energyDalton—Shaw Industries has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (“VPPA”) with BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business. Through this agreement, Shaw will invest in renewable energy from BHE Renewables’ 200-megawatt Flat Top wind farm in Mills and Comanche counties, Texas, which became operational in 2018.

“Shaw strives to be a positive force in the global effort to mitigate climate change,” said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. “That’s a fundamental component of our sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy, which focuses on people and the planet. This latest endeavor builds upon our decades of work in this realm.”

Shaw’s investment seeks to reduce the company’s operational footprint by approximately 15% annually over the next 15 years—adding to the company’s significant efforts which already have reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 50% compared to the 2010 baseline.

This latest investment will advance Shaw’s progress toward its goal to achieve net zero operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030. The company’s commercial carpet operations worldwide have been carbon neutral since 2018.

“We are proud to support Shaw and its vision to create a better future,” said BHE Renewables president and CEO, Alicia Knapp. “We share their commitment to people and the planet and look forward to delivering clean energy to help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

