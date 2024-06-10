Tarkett, Mycocycle partnership aims to drive industry to zero waste

Solon, Ohio —Tarkett has formed a partnership with Mycocycle, a Chicago-based, nature-inspired biotech startup, in a move to drive the construction industry to zero waste. It is estimated that construction and demolition account for one-third of the world’s overall waste.

As growing landfills continue to elevate carbon emissions and pollute the air, soil and water, the partners believe it’s imperative that leaders in the built environment innovate sustainable solutions for managing construction waste

“This partnership is rooted in a shared investment in the exponential power of collaboration and innovation,” said Eric Daliere, CEO of Tarkett North America. “Together, we share a commitment to creating a circular economy that protects our natural resources, promotes climate health and sustains every living thing.”

Mycocycle is promoting a technology that leverages the root structure of mushrooms to break down construction waste. Through Mycocycle’s research and development, mycelia (fungal root structures) have been shown to consume and eliminate toxins from construction waste, producing a natural byproduct that makes an ideal raw material for the built environment and reduces our reliance on virgin raw materials.

Through this exclusive partnership, Tarkett will work collaboratively with Mycocycle by investing in ongoing research and development. By joining forces, the companies will leverage Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program as it operationalizes alternative waste handling processes that return old flooring to a circular ecosystem. The partners will further test the effects of mycelium on all types of flooring collected through ReStart and explore the resulting byproduct as a central ingredient in new flooring products.

“Because of its legacy and reputation for transparency, its respect for the importance of third-party verification, and its willingness to invest in innovation, it was clear to me that Tarkett walks the talk,” said Joanne Rodrguez, Mycocyle founder. “My passion for this work— to remediate waste using Mother Nature’s tools — met its match in Tarkett and its people. They are all serious about sustainability and saving our planet.”

Last year in North America alone, Tarkett successfully diverted an estimated 1.5 million pounds (690 t) of post-use flooring to recycling, both in house and with external recycling partners. Through its partnership with Mycocycle and other innovative strategies, the company is on track to at least double that number in 2024.

The partnership between Tarkett and Mycocycle provides a new path to a circular economy by reducing waste, preserving virgin resources and transforming old flooring into new biobased material. “From this moment forward, we’ll never aim for anything less than zero waste,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. “Collaborating with like-minded people working toward the same goal is the only way our world is going to solve global sustainability issues. This revolutionary partnership could change the game for commercial flooring waste handling for the entire industry, not to mention the planet. This is the future. The future is fungi.”