Mohawk elevates Jason Randolph

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk elevates Jason Randolph
Jason Randolph

Dalton—Mohawk has promoted Jason Randolph, formerly SVP, Karastan sales, to the position of senior vice president, residential sales. He assumes the position formerly held by Trey Thames, who has chosen to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

“Jason has been part of Mohawk for 30 years, and I know he will leverage his deep knowledge of our business and his strong customer relationships to continue to expand our industry-leading position and ensure the Mohawk brand keeps winning in the market,” said Jeff Meadows, president, Mohawk Residential sales.

Meadows said Mohawk is grateful for Thames’ contributions to the Mohawk team over the past six years and for the impact his leadership has had on Mohawk’s Residential business. “We wish him well in his next opportunity,” he added.

Tarkett, Mycocycle partnership aims to drive industry to zero waste
Award of Excellence: Mohawk, EF win Best Overall

