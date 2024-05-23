Mohawk Edge Summit early pricing sells out

Denver—Mohawk opened registration yesterday, May 22, for Edge Summit 2025 with an overwhelming response from retail partners. Early bird special pricing, which was set to run through June 21, sold out in record time. Limited registration packages are still available at regular price, and retailers eager to attend are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot.

“This rapid sell-out of early bird special pricing is a testament to the excitement of our most loyal retail partners and our sales team out in the field,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “This year’s reimagined Edge Summit is more elevated than ever with a dynamic agenda. Those still planning to attend should take advantage of remaining rooms and register as soon as possible.”

From December 16 to 19, Edge Summit will offer first access to 2025 product innovations, power-packed education sessions, direct access to Mohawk leadership, peer-to-peer networking and fun surprises—all within the recently renovated Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center here.

To register now to “Ignite Your Edge,” visit here. Follow Mohawk Edge Partners on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information on Edge Summit 2025.