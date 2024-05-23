Golesworthy Flooring appoints new managing director

Bristol, U.K.—Golesworthy Flooring, a premier flooring contractor catered toward housebuilders in the southwest of England, has appointed Louise Golesworthy as managing director. With over 18 years of experience and a solid background in both technical expertise and business leadership, Golesworthy is set to elevate the company’s commitment to excellence.

In her previous role as the sales and customer care director, Golesworthy led a team dedicated to delivering high-quality carpet and flooring services to top homebuilders in the southwest. This experience has given her a passion for building long-term relationships with the company’s clients, which the company says it delivers by offering tailored and innovative flooring options, competitive pricing and exceptional service.

“Our mission is to be both dynamic and accountable, working as an extension of our clients’ teams to deliver excellent results for homebuilders and, ultimately, the families they are selling to,” Golesworthy said. “This proactive philosophy has earned us a stellar reputation for delivering high standards and exceptional customer service. If you are looking for a flooring contractor that runs its business like none other in the industry, we would be happy to help and talk through your needs.”