Golesworthy Flooring appoints new managing director

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsGolesworthy Flooring appoints new managing director

GolesworthyBristol, U.K.—Golesworthy Flooring, a premier flooring contractor catered toward housebuilders in the southwest of England, has appointed Louise Golesworthy as managing director. With over 18 years of experience and a solid background in both technical expertise and business leadership, Golesworthy is set to elevate the company’s commitment to excellence.

In her previous role as the sales and customer care director, Golesworthy led a team dedicated to delivering high-quality carpet and flooring services to top homebuilders in the southwest. This experience has given her a passion for building long-term relationships with the company’s clients, which the company says it delivers by offering tailored and innovative flooring options, competitive pricing and exceptional service.

“Our mission is to be both dynamic and accountable, working as an extension of our clients’ teams to deliver excellent results for homebuilders and, ultimately, the families they are selling to,” Golesworthy said. “This proactive philosophy has earned us a stellar reputation for delivering high standards and exceptional customer service. If you are looking for a flooring contractor that runs its business like none other in the industry, we would be happy to help and talk through your needs.”

Previous article
Mannington Mills supports art in local schools
Next article
Mohawk Edge Summit early pricing sells out

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mohawk Edge Summit early pricing sells out

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver—Mohawk opened registration yesterday, May 22, for Edge Summit 2025 with an overwhelming response from retail partners. Early bird special pricing, which was set...
Read more
News

Mannington Mills supports art in local schools

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—For 22 years, Mannington Mills has hosted the “Art is Cool” program, recognizing and rewarding the talent of Salem County high school students...
Read more
News

Registration opens for Mohawk’s Edge Summit 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver, Colo.—Mohawk’s Edge Summit is returning this year with a newly-imagined customer experience at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center here from December...
Read more
News

Florida Tile unveils Bellanova

FCNews Staff - 0
Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile is set to introduce Bellanova, a new line of color-body porcelain tiles that captures the timeless elements of European oak, also...
Read more
News

University of Ceramic Tile and Stone launches tile specialist course

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) has provided training to thousands of people in the tile and stone industry over...
Read more
News

Panariagroup USA promotes Ashley Donaldson to VPO

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA has promoted Ashley Donaldson to the role of vice president of operations. According to the company, Donaldson’s appointment reflects her unwavering...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X