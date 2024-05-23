Mannington Mills supports art in local schools

Salem, N.J.—For 22 years, Mannington Mills has hosted the “Art is Cool” program, recognizing and rewarding the talent of Salem County high school students and encouraging them to pursue their artistic endeavors. The manufacturer gathered at corporate headquarters with student artists, their families and teachers to announce this year’s winners.

“We love hosting this event—it is amazing to see all the talented young people in our own community,” said Zack Zehner, executive chairman of the board at Mannington Mills. “To all of the students who participated, we celebrate you and your accomplishments; and I encourage you to keep following your passion. We thank their parents for supporting them in their endeavors, and especially thank the teachers who guide and nurture their creativity.”

Salem County high school art teachers were invited to submit their students’ entries in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, photography, computer art, painting and drawing.

Entries were juried by Mannington’s residential styling team.

2024 “Art is Cool” winners include:

Best in Show

Chase Headley, 9th grade, Arthur P. Schalick High School

Arthur P. Schalick High School

Grade 9: 1st place—Chase Headley, 2nd place—Jillian May

Grade 10: 1st place—Alaina Adams, 2nd place—Lydia Gilligan

Grade 11: 1st place—Lilliana Santana, 2nd place—Trevor Valentine

Grade 12: 1st place—Rachel Goranson, 2nd place—Carina Romeo

Penns Grove High School

Grade 9: 1st place—Naomi Brown

Grade 10: 1st place—Esmerelda Florencio, 2nd place—Lynn Jacques

Grade 11: 1st place—Angelina Peterson, 2nd place—Lucely Villegas

Grade 12: 1st place—Alondra Martinez Suarez, 2nd place—Alejandra Martina Suarez

Pennsville High School

Grade 9: 1st place—Hayden Winnington, 2nd place—Fiona Connor

Grade 10: 1st place—Trinity Metz, 2nd place—Ashley Cross

Grade 11: 1st place—Hope Hoper, 2nd place—Megan Morris

Grade 12: 1st place—Arianna Jordan, 2nd place—Megan Greenwood

Salem High School

Grade 9: 1st place—Gianna Hoffman, 2nd place—Maya Pio

Grade 10: 1st place—Takiyah Allen, 2nd place—Sanya Stratton

Grade 11: 1st place—Mia Lopez, 2nd place—Taquia Thomas

Grade 12: 1st place—Joel Yaucan Yogloa, 2nd place—Gianna Pelura

Woodstown High School

Grade 9: 1st place—Phenix Storms, 2nd place—Shea McGarry

Grade 10: 1st place—Kevin Zarin, 2nd place—Kammi Casiano

Grade 11: 1st place—Amber Chen, 2nd place—Jake Ware

Grade 12: 1st place—Kayleigh Leyman, 2nd place—Morgan Sutton

Mannington supports a number of educational programs across the U.S., focusing on its operational communities.