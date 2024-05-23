Registration opens for Mohawk’s Edge Summit 2025

Denver, Colo.—Mohawk’s Edge Summit is returning this year with a newly-imagined customer experience at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center here from December 16 to 19. Early bird special pricing runs May 22 through June 21, 2024, and is limited to the first 125 bookings.

Mohawk Edge retail partners can now take advantage of early bird special pricing and secure a spot to “Ignite Your Edge”. For more information, visit mohawktoday.com/edgesummit.

