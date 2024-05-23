Florida Tile unveils Bellanova

Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile is set to introduce Bellanova, a new line of color-body porcelain tiles that captures the timeless elements of European oak, also known as Rovere wood. This collection offers a range of visuals—from straight and uniform to intricately detailed.

“We were inspired by the essence of European oak,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management at Florida Tile. “We carefully crafted each hue to echo the exquisite natural wood tones that oak is renowned for. The showstopper of our collection is undoubtedly the 1 x 48-inch, large-format mosaic, designed to conjure a sophisticated slat wall effect. It’s an architectural feature that blends clean lines with warm and organic wood texture, to create designs that are both modern and enduringly elegant.”

Bellanova is also available in 8 x 48 planks and a modern linear mosaic, designed to emulate ribbed slatwall paneling, providing a versatile canvas for a clean and modern aesthetic. The collection’s color palette is inspired by the natural warmth of wood, with five distinct hues to transform any space:

Foam: A light hue that accentuates the natural grain of the oak for a subtle and refined look.

Crema: A classic and versatile natural oak finish with a gentle warmth of light wood tones.

Honey: Golden-brown tones that highlight the beauty of European oak, complementing earthy and neutral colors.

Macchiato: A medium oak color with rich caramel hues, adding warmth to any interior.

Espresso: Dark brown shades with hints of espresso, offering a contrast, suitable for accentuating light-colored decor.

Crafted at Florida Tile’s Green Squared-certified advanced manufacturing center here, Bellanova includes pre-consumer recycled content. Each tile is also treated with Microban antimicrobial technology, ensuring continuous protection against bacteria growth, enhancing visible cleanliness and reducing odors. It is appropriate for most residential and commercial interior as well as dry and wet applications—including walls, countertops, backsplashes and floors.