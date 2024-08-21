2024 NAFCD Annual Convention innovates informal networking

By FCNews Staff
NAFCD New Orleans, La.—Attending businesses can expect meaningful, intimate connections made at the NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, to be held here October 22-24, 2024.

Over 180 businesses will host tabletop booths in the exhibit hall at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. This showcase is meant to present attending businesses opportunities for expanding offerings, increasing operational efficiency and ultimately boosting their bottom line.

“The goal of our Annual Convention is to ultimately create connections, whether through structured sessions or informal social situations,” said executive director, Michael Wilbur.

Attendees will learn about new merchandise and solutions, chat with current connections and introduce themselves to potential partners. NAFCD is supporting this time to facilitate the inception and strengthening of business relationships and trading partnerships.

For more information and to register, visit here.

