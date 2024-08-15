2024 NAFCD Annual Convention brings back UID In-a-Day programming

New Orleans—NAFCD will host its popular UID In-a-Day on Tuesday, October 22. These courses will occur during the first day of the 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention taking place here. Through this one-day workshop, managers in distribution and supply can learn how to hone their leadership skills—and grow their business.

Workshops will be led by:

Gail Alofsin, national keynote speaker

Alex Chausovsky, market researcher and analyst

Through these workshops, attendees will:

Learn how communication and leadership can be improved at all stages of your career

Review strategies to develop and enhance your personal brand and emotional intelligence

Gain awareness of the importance of your skill development process yielding productivity

Develop strategies to elevate career progression for the self and team members

Depart with a refreshed outlook on career and leadership capabilities

The course is a condensed version of the University of Innovative Distribution, hosted every spring in Indianapolis. The 2025 session will be March 10-13.

Learn more and register here.