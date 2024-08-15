2024 NAFCD Annual Convention brings back UID In-a-Day programming

New Orleans—NAFCD will host its popular UID In-a-Day on Tuesday, October 22. These courses will occur during the first day of the 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention taking place here. Through this one-day workshop, managers in distribution and supply can learn how to hone their leadership skills—and grow their business.
Workshops will be led by:
- Gail Alofsin, national keynote speaker
- Alex Chausovsky, market researcher and analyst
Through these workshops, attendees will:
- Learn how communication and leadership can be improved at all stages of your career
- Review strategies to develop and enhance your personal brand and emotional intelligence
- Gain awareness of the importance of your skill development process yielding productivity
- Develop strategies to elevate career progression for the self and team members
- Depart with a refreshed outlook on career and leadership capabilities
The course is a condensed version of the University of Innovative Distribution, hosted every spring in Indianapolis. The 2025 session will be March 10-13.
Learn more and register here.