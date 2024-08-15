Richard Eppler receives ASTM’s Frank W. Reinhart Award

By FCNews Staff
Richard Eppler receives ASTM's Frank W. Reinhart Award

Richard EpplerClemson, S.C.—Tile Council of North America (TCNA) announced that Richard Eppler has been recognized with the Frank W. Reinhart Award—an award presented for outstanding and unusual contributions to the ASTM Society in the area of terminology standardization—for 50 years of service to the ceramics industry.

An accomplished author, evidenced by his book Glazes and Glass Coatings, published in 2000 by the American Ceramics Society, Eppler is a clear expert and leader in the ceramics industry.

The award presentation highlighted that Eppler has participated in the C21 Committee for Ceramic Whitewares and Related Products since 1974, including service on the subcommittee for Editorial and Terminology C21.01 since 1986, and chairing that subcommittee since 1998. The Sub Committee’s key standard C242, has been updated 10 times in the last eight years, all from efforts led by Eppler.

Joining TCNA staff at ASTM International Headquarters in West Conshohocken, Pa., last week to recognize Eppler were ASTM International president, Andy Kireta; ASTM VP of technical committee operations, Dan Smith; current C21 staff manager Melissa Marcinowski; and past C21 staff managers Molly Lynyak and Kate Chalfin.

“Throughout his service to our industry, Dick has worked tirelessly toward the development and maintenance of terms and definitions that have impacted the quality, performance and safety of ceramic materials and the ceramics industry,” saod Bill Griese, TCNA deputy executive director, current ASTM board chair and past chair of Committee C21. “The chemical makeup and properties of ceramic and glass bodies, coatings and glazes are clearly defined thanks to Mr. Eppler’s contributions to C21.01.”

In many cases, these definitions are the basis by which tile, sanitaryware, tableware, enameled appliances, hobby and giftware materials are specified in the marketplace and acknowledged worldwide by industry, commerce, and academia.

