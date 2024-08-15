Virginia Tile expands AO, Marazzi distribution

By FCNews Staff
Marazzi distributionLivonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has expanded its distribution partnership with American Olean, now extending coverage of their full product lines across Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. In addition, Virginia Tile is broadening its reach by offering dual distribution of the Marazzi brand in these states as well as in North Dakota and South Dakota. The successful addition of Marazzi territories last year includes Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Virginia Tile’s long-standing relationship with both American Olean and Marazzi dates back many years, marked by successful distribution in Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas. This expansion highlights Virginia Tile’s unwavering commitment to growing these brands and helping them achieve their full potential.

“Virginia Tile is one of the nation’s strongest distributors, known for their integrity, reliability and service excellence,” said Jay Samber, vice president of sales for Dal-Tile. “They have been a valued partner with our American Olean brand for decades, and we’re confident they’ll continue to drive success for our dealers and end-consumers. Given their proven capabilities, we’re also entrusting them with the distribution of our Marazzi tile. We’re excited to see the new level of excellence Virginia Tile will bring to the Midwest market.”

With multiple showrooms and distribution centers strategically located across all the states they serve, Virginia Tile said it is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of residential, commercial and A&D clients. Having built a successful partnership with these world-class brands over time, it is pleased to announce that all American Olean and Marazzi products are fully integrated into its order entry system. This allows customers to place stock and special orders with ease and confidence, knowing that the company’s experienced team is ready to support clients with its in-depth knowledge of these exceptional product lines.

