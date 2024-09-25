Winn Everhart named president/CEO of Tarkett North America

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has appointed Winn Everhart to president and CEO of Tarkett North America.

“I am truly honored and excited to be part of the Tarkett North America team at such a pivotal time,” Everhart said. “I am eager to continue driving our momentum forward on the strong, new path that has been well established by my predecessor and our wonderful team.”

Eric Daliere, previously president and CEO of Tarkett Sports and Tarkett’s flooring division in North America, has recently announced his decision to leave the company. He leaves behind him an immense legacy, two very strong businesses and high-performing teams. Since Daliere took the reins of Tarkett North America in mid-2020, the turnaround has been well established and growth has resumed significantly.

In addition to Everhart, Tarkett has welcomed Eddy Schmitt, formerly with Steelcase, to its team as president and CEO of Tarkett Sports. “I am delighted to welcome Eddy and Winn to our executive management committee,” said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett. “Both bring extensive experience in successful business management and are joining winning teams in our Sports and North America divisions. Together with their teams, they will build upon the strong foundations established and will contribute to further extend Tarkett’s global leadership. I would like to thank Eric Daliere for his outstanding contribution to Tarkett over the past 15 years.”

Everhart has over 20 years of track record in leading major consumer brands and managing large-scale operations, both in the U.S. and internationally. With extensive experience at The Whirlpool Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company, he has driven growth, innovation and strategic changes across North America, Canada and global markets.