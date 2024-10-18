AHF Products named ‘Do it best’ 2024 Vendor of the year

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialAHF Products named 'Do it best' 2024 Vendor of the year

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products was named a “Vendor of the Year” by Do It Best, a U.S.-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative, in the flooring category.

“We are excited and grateful to be recognized among such a great group of suppliers,” said Scott Bender, national sales account manager, AHF. “We pride ourselves on being proactive. We continue to produce ways to grow the partnership and drive sales, such as putting together pallet buy specials, creating a national drop ship program and looking to get products into their distribution centers. We try to take the time to understand how our customers do business, such as how to navigate their portal, understanding their shipping and marking standards to make it easier for their distribution centers to receive and sell our products.”

Previous article
Retailers React: How are you training/recruiting new installers?

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How are you training/recruiting new installers?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Commercial

Shaw Contract launches TractionSAFETY sheet

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract announced its latest innovation in resilient sheet, TractionSAFETY. TractionSAFETY is a collection of slip-resistant flooring products created for spaces that require...
Read more
Featured Post

Changing of the guard: Winn Everhart

Reginald Tucker - 0
In late September, Winn Everhart was officially introduced as the new president and CEO of Tarkett North America, succeeding 15-year Tarkett veteran Eric Daliere,...
Read more
Featured Post

Trucking wages continue to rise despite economic challenges

FCNews Staff - 0
The American Trucking Associations released the results of its latest Driver Compensation Study showing that, despite a currently challenging freight market for motor carriers,...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett relaunches Color Play collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett is relaunching its Color Play collection. Available on Tarkett’s premium Contour LVT, Color Play offers a design-forward portfolio of dynamic colors across coordinating...
Read more
News

All Surfaces appoints Sean Nolan as chief operating officer

FCNews Staff - 0
Bloomington, Minn.—All Surfaces, a leading distributor of floor coverings and flooring supplies, announced that Sean Nolan joined the company as its new chief operating...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X