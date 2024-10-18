AHF Products named ‘Do it best’ 2024 Vendor of the year

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products was named a “Vendor of the Year” by Do It Best, a U.S.-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative, in the flooring category.

“We are excited and grateful to be recognized among such a great group of suppliers,” said Scott Bender, national sales account manager, AHF. “We pride ourselves on being proactive. We continue to produce ways to grow the partnership and drive sales, such as putting together pallet buy specials, creating a national drop ship program and looking to get products into their distribution centers. We try to take the time to understand how our customers do business, such as how to navigate their portal, understanding their shipping and marking standards to make it easier for their distribution centers to receive and sell our products.”