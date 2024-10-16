Carpet One welcomes new advisory council members

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home announced the appointment of four new members to its advisory council. Matt McCarthy, Atlas Floors Carpet One Floor & Home in San Antonio, Texas (Midwest Region); Lauren Allwein-Andrews, Allwein Carpet One Floor & Home in Annville, Pa., (Mid-Atlantic Mid-South Region); Justin Bussiere, Western Carpet One Floor & Home, Saskatoon, SK (Canada Region); and Scott Lippert, Lippert’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Oregon (South West Region), were selected to join the group. These new members bring experience, regional insights and a deep commitment to the cooperative’s values and goals.

The advisory council meets throughout the year to advise senior management and help shape the direction of programs developed by the flooring retailer cooperative. Members are selected for their dedication to the cooperative and proven track record of business success. “The advisory council is integral to our success, providing invaluable feedback and guidance that helps shape the future of Carpet One Floor & Home,” said Keith Spano, president of Carpet One Floor & Home and president, Retail Groups. “We are thrilled to welcome these new members who will play a crucial role in representing their regions and advocating for the needs of their fellow members. We are also grateful for our outgoing advisory council members Adam Joss, Daniel Arita, Richard Dalene, Richard Dobson and Tammy Gurski, who helped represent members and shape the cooperative during their tenure.”

The new advisory council members:

Matt McCarthy, Atlas Floors Carpet One Floor & Home

Midwest region (Ark., Ariz., Colo., KS, N.M., Nev., Okla., Texas, Utah)

With a legacy spanning 76 years and three generations, McCarthy brings extensive experience from his family’s business, which includes two retail stores and a corporate office/warehouse. As a former RNG coordinator and current NEX40 council member, McCarthy has fostered strong relationships and aims to provide a fresh, youthful perspective to the advisory council.

Lauren Allwein-Andrews, Allwein Carpet One Floor & Home

Mid-Atlantic Mid-South region (D.C., Del., Md., N.C., Ohio, Western Pa., V.A., W.Va.)

A second-generation owner, Allwein-Andrews has been deeply involved with Carpet One, having served as one of the first NEX40 council members. Her commitment to utilizing and improving Carpet One’s programs and her experience in advisory roles position her as a valuable advocate for current and potential members.

Justin Bussiere, Western Carpet One Floor & Home

Canada region (AB, BC, MB, NB, NF, NS, ON, PEI, SK)

Operating a large, single-location store serving all of Saskatchewan, Bussiere brings a strong belief in Carpet One’s value to its members. With significant growth and a diverse service offering, Bussiere is dedicated to asking tough questions and working toward practical solutions, particularly for Canadian members.