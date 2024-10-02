FCICA, CFI convention kicks off in Orlando

Orlando—FCNews is here live for the start of the second CFI-FCICA convention, which brings together flooring installers and contractors.

“There is great synergy between CFI and FCICA,” Pat Kelly, executive director of FCICA, announced at the opening general session.

His counterpart, Steve Abernathy, executive director of CFI, added, “We believe this partnership has many benefits as there is a lot of crossover between installers and contractors.”

One noticeable difference since the two groups combined efforts is attendance. Although total attendance figures were not yet available, there are 82 first-time attendees at this year’s convention, and the ballroom was filled with people for the general session.

The three-day event kicked off Tuesday evening with a Meet and Greet during which both Mohawk and Shaw received the Steadfast Award for their contributions to CFI and FCICA. Later, during a reception sponsored by Performance Accessories, Charles DiSano, president of wood and laminate for Mohawk, affirmed the company’s commitment to the installation trade and toasted members of both groups.

Geoff Gordon, execuive director of the Fuse Alliance, delivered a keynote address on the keys to building a healthy and sustainable commercial flooring business.

John Steier, owner of Steier Flooring in Algona, Iowa, received the Shining Star award from Jim Aaron, executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation. Steier has been a leader in introducing high school students to the installation trade and played a key role in the introduction of installation as a course curriculum at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.

Shaw’s TotalWorx team gathers for a photo after receiving the Steadfast Award.

DiSano makes a toast at Tuesday evening’s reception, flanked by Steve Abernathy of CFI and Pat Kelly of FCICA.