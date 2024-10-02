CCA Global raises over $138K for Tunnel to Towers

New York City—CCA Global Partners Retail Group met its fundraising goal and raised over $138,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation—thanks to the combined efforts of a dedicated team of staff, vendors and retailer members from Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and the International Design Guild. This milestone was achieved during the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K race held here this past weekend.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a worthy cause,” said said Keith Spano, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild, The Floor Trader and NISI. “CCA Global Partners’ culture is deeply rooted in helping those in need—and this weekend’s event demonstrated our continued commitment to giving back, especially to those who have selflessly given so much. I’m proud to see how our entire team rallied together to support the brave men and women who have sacrificed for our country.”

The event commemorates the heroic final footsteps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran from the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001 to save lives. In tribute to Siller’s sacrifice and the 343 firefighters, law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians who perished that day, more than 40,000 participants gathered for the 5K—including CCA Global Partners members, staff and vendors.

The event kicked off on Saturday with a ferry ride to Liberty State Park, where participants enjoyed a concert and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline as well as the statue of Liberty. The 5K race took place on Sunday and was followed by a celebratory block party, featuring live music from country artist Tyler Hubbard, food vendors and family-friendly activities.

As part of CCA Global Partners’ commitment to giving back, this year’s participation extended beyond the race. Numerous in-store fundraising events throughout 2024 will further support Tunnel to Towers’ programs, including the Smart Home Program for wounded veterans and the Gold Star Family Home Program for the families of fallen first responders.

“Each year, I’m astounded by the dedication of our divisions, staff and vendors who come together for this impactful cause,” said Theresa Fisher, senior vice president of visual merchandising and brand development at CCA Global Partners. “It’s incredibly moving to see our community unite with a shared mission: to honor the selflessness of America’s heroes by giving back to their families in meaningful ways.”

Tunnel to Towers continues to expand its reach by building homes for catastrophically injured veterans and ensuring families of fallen military members are supported. The Smart Home initiative has provided over 70 mortgage-free, technology-enabled homes that allow veterans to regain independence upon returning from combat.